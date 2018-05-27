WWE News: John Cena Does Q&A, Says He Wants To Go To NXT And Reveals Story Behind “You Can’t See Me”

WWE superstar John Cena is known for taking time with his fans. The multi-time WWE champion has broken records for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, visiting countless ill children and inspiring them with hope. Recently, Cena took part in a question-and-answer session during MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, and he seemed delighted to take numerous questions from the WWE universe.

Many of the fans took time to share gratitude for the wrestler inspiring them. A 40-year-old man said he was recently diagnosed with cancer and said John was an inspiration to him. Other attendees simply shared their favorite John Cena moments and he seemed appreciative. But then some interesting revelations came about. As Fightful documented, and as seen in the video below, John Cena was asked if he would ever work in WWE’s NXT.

“I would love to be on the NXT television show. I’ve been around the superstars on Raw and SmackDown for a long time. I recently went to the NXT Performance Center where I spoke to the superstars for over six hours in a forum, like this, where I answered their questions. I was so inspired by how hard they work and how hungry they are that it makes me want to perform with them. So, I hope to one day actually perform on an NXT television show.”

While his haters will adamantly claim that “The Champ” has held down younger competitors, history shows that he has no problem putting over newer talent and giving their career a boost, like he did with Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Sheamus, and though they aren’t considered new or young talent, he made Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar look like gold. John Cena one day showing up in the NXT would make sense, and it would give him an opportunity to help those workers shine.

“The Champ” was also asked who his dream match would be with, and he gave his usual answer; the next match he wrestles in is always his dream match, because it’s one more day he gets to perform in the WWE and do what he loves to do. But then a young woman asked him about how his catch phrase, “You Can’t See Me,” came about.

He first joked and said that he needed to master a superpower of invisibility to beat the competition in the WWE. After the audience laughed, he gave the real answer. He said his brother dared him to do a goofy dance, similar to the gesture he does with “You Can’t See Me,” and since he is a sucker for a dare, he did it. He remarked that he realized how ridiculous he looked when he did it, so he decided to say what is now his catchphrase and felt even more ridiculous after saying it.

The WWE superstar thrilled the audiences with his levity and candor, and the Q&A is a must-watch for any John Cena fan.