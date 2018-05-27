Carrie Underwood’s Friend Accidentally Revealed That Carrie’s Pregnant With Twins, ‘InTouch’ Reports

This is the latest in a string of reports claiming that Underwood is pregnant.

Carrie Underwood is apparently pregnant with twins, and a friend has spilled the news.

The singer and actress has been surrounded by pregnancy rumors in recent weeks, and the latest report from InTouch Weekly claims that she told a friend who accidentally revealed the news.

“One of her friends let it slip,” a source told the gossip outlet. “Carrie’s wanted a little sister for Isaiah ever since he was born — so she’d have to be ecstatic with the news of two. There’s no doubt that Carrie and Mike would spoil the girls rotten!”

There have been a swirl of rumors surrounding Carrie Underwood since she took a few months out of the spotlight after suffering a nasty fall in November. There were rumors that Carrie’s facial injuries left her with a large scar, though her appearance changed little when she finally started making public appearances again.

This is not the first report to claim that Carrie Underwood is pregnant with twins, and pervious ones have drawn some pushback. Earlier this week, an article in Life & Style claimed that Carrie and husband Mike Fisher were expecting their twins later this year. The report said the couple was thrilled with the news, as Carrie had long wanted to expand her family.

But the gossip-busting site Gossip Cop claimed that the report was fake, and that Carrie and Mike are not expecting another child right now. The report noted that Carrie has been busy with a slate of appearances and travel, not exactly the behavior of someone who is in the early stages of a pregnancy with twins.

Carrie Underwood has become one of the most popular targets for celebrity tabloids, especially during the time recovering from the injuries last year. Other reports have claimed that she was pregnant a few weeks ago, that she and Mike Fisher were headed for divorce, and that her injuries were so severe that Carrie would not be back in the public eye again for a very long time. So far, none of those reports have come to fruition.

There is also no visual evidence that Carrie is pregnant. She has shared a number of photos, including a recent one in a two-piece swimsuit that shows no signs of a baby bump.

The report from InTouch did not specify exactly when Carrie Underwood would be expecting her twins, or when she might go public with the reported pregnancy.