Jane Fonda Blames Plastic Surgery Addiction On Past Sexual Abuse, Rape

The Oscar winner says she regrets having gone overboard with plastic surgery over the years.

Jane Fonda looks incredible at age 80, thanks to a healthy diet, daily exercise, and lots of plastic surgery. Looking back, the Oscar winner believes her plastic-surgery addiction was rooted in her early sexual abuse and desire to arm herself with a plastic-surgery “mask.”

“[When I see the face] of a woman who has made herself into a mask, I always think to myself [if she was sexually abused as a child],” Fonda told the Guardian. “I wonder, I wonder.”

‘I Was Raped And Sexually Abused’

In March, 2017, the daughter of screen legend Henry Fonda revealed that she was sexually abused as a child and raped later on in early adulthood.

“I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss,” Jane told Net-a-Porter. “I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.”

The sexual abuse, combined with her unstable upbringing (her dad was emotionally absent and her mom committed suicide when Fonda was 12) caused deep-seated insecurity and depression.

Fonda said this led her to become obsessed with her appearance and fueled the eating disorders anorexia and bulimia, which she suffered for decades. When she became an adult, Fonda became somewhat addicted to plastic surgery.

Shutterstock

Jane has had several facelifts since her 40s. She also got breast implants when she was younger, had eyelid surgery, and a chin lift. Fonda has since removed her breast implants, and said she regrets her facelifts.

Got Facelifts, Breast Implants, Eye Surgery

The actress wonders how many other women turn to plastic surgery in a bid to remove some of the psychological scars of their past sexual-abuse traumas.

“I feel very sad that so many girls are abused all over the world and that men don’t understand what it does to them,” Fonda said. “It can alter a person. And then you have to be very intentional about getting back into your own skin, but it can be done.”

For the record, lots of boys and men are also victims of sexual abuse. It’s just not discussed as openly, as men are more ashamed to admit their abuse than women are. Research shows there’s an average of 321,500 boys (age 12 or older) who are raped or sexual assaulted each year in the United States alone.

Jane Fonda said she was able to overcome her chronic depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem through decades of therapy and medication. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Fonda also credits a healthy diet, daily workouts, and meditation for keeping herself emotionally stable and balanced.

“It’s important to exercise when you’re younger,” Fonda said. “It makes a difference for all aspects of your life and your body.”