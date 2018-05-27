Pippa Middleton Spotted At French Open With Husband James As Baby Bump Watch Continues

Pippa Middleton is rumored to be expecting her first child and her red dress may just prove it.

The baby bump watch is on for Pippa Middleton. She is rumored to be pregnant with her first baby with husband James Matthews. They have not made any official announcement just yet, but they may very well be gearing up to be parents soon. The couple are also avid tennis fans, which is why they took advantage of day one of the French Open. According to the Daily Mail, Pippa and James were spotted taking in the sights of Paris and enjoying some tennis action this weekend.

Pippa and James were there to root for British tennis pro Johanna Konta. The Brit lost to opponent Yulia Putintseva, but the couple seemed to enjoy the match anyway. The supposed mom-to-be was wearing a pretty red patterned dress by designer Ralph Lauren. She paired it with sand-colored espadrilles that tied around her ankles. She also carried a straw hat that she wore while watching the match to keep the sun out of her face. James was also in a casual look wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

It’s hard to tell if Pippa Middleton really does have a baby bump while she was walking hand-in-hand with her husband, but her tummy did seem to be more noticeable when she was sitting down for the match. She is expected to be around four months along if she is indeed with child. The couple just celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 20.

It looks like James and Pippa decided to also take in the beauty of Paris the day before the French Open began. They were photographed taking a walk in the park. The 34-year-old sister of Kate Middleton was seen in a pink striped sundress and white sneakers. Her husband donned a pair of shorts and tennis shoes for their outing.

Just a week ago, they were watching royal history being made. Pippa and James attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They were also able to see their niece and nephew take part in the nuptials as well. Prince George and Princess Charlotte charmed everyone, as always.

If Pippa really is expecting, she will soon be experiencing the joys of motherhood as well. Having three kids now, Kate should have some pointers to give to her little sister.

This is only day one of the French Open, so Pippa Middleton may just stay in Paris with James to attend a few more tennis matches. British tennis pro Andy Murray had to forego this tournament, as he is recovering from hip surgery. The royals are known for being there when they can to support their fellow Brits.

Wimbledon will be coming up in a few weeks as well, so that will be yet another opportunity to see if Pippa has an even bigger baby bump than she does now.