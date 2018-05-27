Rudy Giuliani Admits Trump’s Allegation The FBI Spied On Him Is PR Tactic To Turn Public Against Mueller

Both Giuliani and Donald Trump have been on the attack against Robert Mueller's investigation.

Rudy Giuliani made what many saw as a shocking admission, saying that Donald Trump’s allegation that the FBI spied on him is really just a public relations tactic to get the public to support the president and turn against Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani has taken the role of attack dog since joining Donald Trump’s legal team, going on a series of television appearances in an attempt to discredit the investigation. On Sunday, the Huffington Post noted that Giuliani admitted he and Trump are trying to convince the public that Trump should not be impeached.

“They’re giving us the material to do it. Of course, we have to do it in defending the President. To a large extent, remember Dana, what we’re doing here, it is the public opinion, because eventually the decision here is going to be impeach or not impeach,” Giuliani said on CNN’s State of the Union about Trump’s public allegations that the FBI spied on his campaign, which Trump has called “Spygate.”

“Members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans, are going to be informed a lot by their constituents,” he added. “So our jury… is the American people. And the American people… Republicans largely, independents pretty substantially, and even Democrats now question the legitimacy of it.”

While Giuliani seemed to admit that much of Trump’s attacks against the Russia investigation were for show, the president himself continued on the attack. On Sunday, he lamented on Twitter that “young and beautiful lives” that had been destroyed by the investigation.

“They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation…They went back home in tatters!” Trump wrote.

It was not clear exactly who Trump was referring to, but Mueller’s investigation has netted a number of indictments including Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his erstwhile National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

An amazing admission by Giuliani, that Mueller has presumably discovered and will presumably report potentially impeachable offenses. https://t.co/sI9ItKA6WT — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 27, 2018

Donald Trump has also wavered on whether he would meet with Robert Mueller for an interview. Last month, a leak from the White House revealed a list of dozens of questions Mueller planned to ask, mostly related to meetings with Russia-connected officials and Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. Trump has not said definitively whether he would interview with Mueller.

If "eventually the decision here is going to be: impeach or not impeach," then I know what my decision and the decision of the American people will be. https://t.co/YLPcWLSQb5 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) May 27, 2018

Despite the attacks on Mueller’s investigation from both Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump, Giuliani admitted that Trump would not be firing anyone related to the investigation, saying it would look too much like Watergate.