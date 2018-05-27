Yu Darvish Added To Chicago Cubs’ Disabled List, Suffering From Right Triceps Tendinitis

Chicago Cubs’ starter Yu Darvish lands on the 10-day disabled list once again.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish is back on the 10-day disabled list. It is the second time in a month that the Cubs star is forced to sit with an injury. The Cubs will have to adjust their pitching rotation without Yu Darvish. Also, the Cubs are hoping that Yu Darvish’s latest injury does not become a regular occurrence.

According to ESPN, Yu Darvish is dealing with tendinitis in his right triceps. Since the Chicago Cubs placed Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 21, he can return to the rotation as soon as Saturday.

Tendinitis is the most recent ailment to saddle the right-handed pitcher during his first season with the Chicago Cubs. Rest is what Yu Darvish will need in order to avoid much more serious damage to his elbow. Cubs manager Joe Maddon does not appear to be overly concerned with the second setback in Yu Darvish’s brief time with the club.

“We’re not overly concerned. We’re just going precautionary method right now to make sure everything is good. We’ll probably get a test, an MRI, and then we’ll know more for sure.”

This is not what anyone had in mind when the Chicago Cubs signed Yu Darvish to a six-year deal (courtesy of Bleacher Report) in March. In fact, the Cubs declared their World Series aspirations after the Yu Darvish addition was announced.

The #Cubs today placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day DL (retroactive to May 23) with right triceps tendonitis and recalled LHP Randy Rosario from @IowaCubs. Tyler Chatwood will make the start tomorrow. Monday’s starter in Pittsburgh is TBD. pic.twitter.com/2uAkf2a6TN — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 26, 2018

Yu Darvish only has one win this season. That is one fewer than the number of stints on the disabled list he has. Yu Darvish’s first win in a Cubs’ jersey, ironically came just a day prior to the tendinitis in his right triceps started flaring up. Frustrations amongst Cubs’ fans is rapidly growing in the wake of Yu Darvish going back on the 10-day disabled list.

Critics have come out in droves to trash the Chicago Cubs for their recent trades and free-agency moves.

In the past three offseasons, the Cubs have signed outfielder Jason Heyward, along with starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood. A deal with the Chicago White Sox last summer brought in hurler Jose Quintana.

Also, the Cubs shipped out two minor league players for Justin Wilson and Alex Avila. Avila is no longer with the Cubs, while the others continue to struggle.

It is still early in the MLB season and panic should not take place. However, it is difficult to hide any concerns regarding the Chicago Cubs going forward. The news about Yu Darvish going back to the 10-day disabled list is not what fans want to hear, especially when they question if Yu Darvish can restore their faith.