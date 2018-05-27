Intel Invites AI Ideas For 2020 Olympics In Tokyo

Winning entries will fetch $10,000.

Earlier this week, Intel launched The Intel AI Challenge for the Olympic Games. The company called out to developers to submit ideas on how artificial intelligence (AI) could help enhance the world’s largest sporting event.

Those participating in the AI challenge community have three weeks to submit ideas for enhancing the Olympic experience with artificial intelligence. The idea is to create an immersive experience for the audience. Developers can also consider how AI can be used in operations and logistics.

Winning ideas will fetch $10,000, the company said in its press release.

At the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 this year, Intel used cutting-edge technology to create an immersive viewing experience. “Now we are excited to see how Intel will use artificial intelligence to help bring the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to the next level – connecting fans and athletes like never before,” said Timo Lumme, managing director of IOC Television and Marketing Services.

Intel will be the worldwide TOP Partner and the Official AI Platform Partner for the Olympic Games.

According to a recent Intel survey, over 50 percent of U.S. enterprise customers are turning to existing cloud-based solutions powered by Intel Xeon processors for their initial AI needs.

Intel’s AI strategy is to help ensure that every data scientist, developer, and practitioner has access to the best platform and easiest starting point to solve the AI problem being tackled from the data center to the edge. In 2017, the company made significant progress across the company in putting this strategy into action.

A team of people at Intel, the Artificial Intelligence Products Group, are working to deliver the hardware, software, data science and research to bring these new capabilities to life.

The #IntelAI Challenge for the Olympic Games seeks #AI minds that can score a perfect 10/10. The winning idea might even appear at #Tokyo2020, plus you could win a VISA gift card, submit today! https://t.co/mO4TZAuS6M pic.twitter.com/eZt3sQb767 — Intel AI (@IntelAI) May 27, 2018

“We want to create a new kind of AI that can understand data, in all sorts of areas,” said Amir Khosrowshahi, chief technology officer of Intel’s Artificial Intelligence Products Group

People “think we are recreating a brain,” Khosrowshahi, said in an interview on ZDNET. But “we want to go beyond that, we want to create a new kind of AI that can understand the statistics of data used in business, in medicine, in all sorts of areas, and that data is very different in nature than the actual world.”

Last week, Intel hosted its inaugural AI DevCon event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The event was designed to connect experts in data science, machine and deep learning, application development, and research.