George H.W. Bush Hospitalized For Low Blood Pressure, Fatigue

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president and father of 43rd president George W. Bush, has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue, CNN is reporting.

In a Sunday tweet, Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, said that the 93-year-old will be in the hospital “for a few days.”

“President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

Bush arrived last week in Maine, where he and his family have been spending their summers for decades.

On Saturday, Mr. Bush was seen at a pancake breakfast for veterans at the American Legion in Kennebunkport, the seaside village that the Bush family calls their summer home.

This has been a difficult couple of months for George H.W. Bush and the Bush family.

On April 17, Bush’s wife of nearly 73 years, Barbara Bush, died at the age of 92. A day after her funeral, Mr. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for a severe blood infection, for which he spent some time in intensive care. He was released from the hospital on May 4.

George H.W. Bush and Brent Scowcroft at American Legion Post 159 pancake breakfast, Kennebunkport, Maine, this morning:#Sisley pic.twitter.com/NSHDJdViTE — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 26, 2018

Since leaving office in 1993, Bush has been busy, endorsing Republican candidates for office, putting his brand behind certain issues, and making appearances here and there as need be.

He’s also kept a sense of adventure. As USA Today reported at the time, Mr. Bush marked his 90th birthday in 2014 by skydiving. It was his eighth – and almost certainly his last – skydive. He had taken up the hobby beginning with his 80th birthday, joking at the time that he had always wanted to skydive on purpose (back during World War II, the Navy pilot was shot down over the Pacific Ocean, causing him to take a parachute journey that he most certainly did not want to take. Fortunately for the young pilot, he was rescued without incident a few hours later.

He’s also battled some health issues, perhaps not unexpectedly for a man of his age. Besides the two hospitalizations in recent months, Mr. Bush was also unable to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump due to having been hospitalized for pneumonia at the time.

On November 25, 2017, Bush officially became the longest-living president, surpassing the record set by Gerald Ford, who died in 2006 at the age of 93 years and 165 days.