8 Hottest ‘Housewife’ Bikini Bodies

Check out these 'Real Housewives' alumni boast their bikini bodies via Instagram.

It’s bikini season, and we’ve ranked eight of the hottest housewives on TV. These sexy women have shown off their bikini bodies in photos we simply must share.

Since its inception in 2006, Bravo’s Real Housewives series has showcased the beautiful, rich women of the upper echelon. Hailing from Orange County, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and Miami, the following housewives have model bikini bodies recognized as the “hottest” among their peers.

Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey was featured in The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010 through 2016. During that time, she was married to Peter Thomas, owner of Atlanta’s Bar One.

Bailey began her career as a model. In addition to her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she has performed in a music video and other reality TV shows.

Gretchen Rossi

Gretchen Rossi became a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its fourth season in which she was engaged to Jeff Beitzel, who was dying of leukemia. She remained on the show for three more seasons. During that time, she began dating and then became engaged to Slade Smiley. They are still engaged and hoping to start a family.

Joanna Krupa

Reality TV star Joanna Krupa starred in The Real Housewives of Miami from 2012 – 2014. She has a background in modeling and even landed a role in Max Havoc: Curse of the Dragon. During her stint on The Real Housewives of Miami, she was married to nightclub owner Romain Zago. They divorced in 2017, and she is now engaged to Douglas Nunes. Krupa is also known for her promotion of animal rights and association with PETA.

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore has an extensive media background that includes TV, film, and music video appearances. She also has produced and directed a couple of films through her company Moore Vision Media.

Moore, who is married to Marc Daly, joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards was born in Hollywood and spent her childhood acting in the Little House on the Prairie as well as a few horror flicks. Richards married her second husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 1996. Umansky worked as a Los Angeles real estate agent.

In 2010, Richards starred in Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has remained a main cast member since. She’s also known for her support of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Hola from Cabo! ???????????????? A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Jun 25, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

Lizzie Rovsek

Lizzie Rovsek debuted during the 9th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Although she was only featured for one season, she has returned to the show as a friend and guest repeatedly since then. Lizzie Rovsek filed for a divorce from Christian Rovsek in late 2017, but just last month, The Daily Dish reported that the Rovseks reunited in Paris. By the way, Rovsek has her own line of swimwear, Sunkitten Swimwear.

Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga was part of the third season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Married to Giuseppe “Joe” Gorga, Melissa had a unique relationship with co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. She has pursued many different fields, including music, jewelry design, owning a clothing boutique, and opening a restaurant. None of her endeavors have seemed to pan out, but she is determined to keep trying until she finds her entrepreneurial niche.

BAHAMA MAMMA ???????? @envybymg A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Mar 2, 2018 at 8:28am PST

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is a native Atlantan. She appeared in the 2012 – 2013 season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the wife of football player Kordell Stewart. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last very long. After a short break, Williams returned to the show and is still a prominent figure.