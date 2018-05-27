Khloe Kardashian Does Not Want Million Dollar Wedding Ring From Tristan Thompson [Debunked]

They will also aren't getting married this year, 'Gossip Cop' reports.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rumors have become tabloid fodder ever since the Cleaveland Cavalier was photographed getting very flirty with other women, while his girlfriend was pregnant. Now, there’s a tabloid that’s published an article which alleges that Khloe not only wants to marry Tristan Thompson but she also wants him to get her a million dollar engagement ring. There are also claims that the couple, who recently welcomed the birth of their first child, is planning to get married in September.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that this story is nothing but fake news.

Woman’s Day New Zealand has reported that Khloe has consented to marry Tristan because he has agreed to purchase a $1 million dollar engagement ring.

“Khloe has made it clear she expects him to spend at least $1 million on an engagement ring,” an alleged “insider” reportedly told Woman’s Day, as reported by Gossip Cop.

The tabloid adds that Thompson profusely apologized for the “pain” that he had cased and then got down on one knee and asked Khloe to marry him. The source continued by saying that Khloe does not want to be a single mother which is why she insisted he propose to her with a million dollar rock. According to Woman’s Day, Khloe and Tristan are getting married on September 1 this year.

However, as Gossip Cop notes, no credible American news sources have reported this story of impending Kardashian nuptials. A Kardashian wedding is typically a grand affair that makes headline news. So if there was even a hint of an upcoming wedding, it would be all over the media. But the opposite is true.

E! Online, often considered a Kardashian mouthpiece recently reported that Khloe is in “no rush” to get married. One of their Kardashian insiders revealed that Khloe had considered marrying Thompson but that they are now focused on working on their relationship. Khloe, based on the source’s comments, is staying in Cleaveland and trying to “repair her relationship” with the father of her child, True Thompson.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Those efforts to rebuild their relationship may not be going well. Us Weekly reports that Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been in turmoil and that they have been “fighting constantly.” A source disclosed that Khloe is struggling to trust Tristan amidst the cheating scandal that embroiled their romance, days before she gave birth. They go on to say that the Kardashians also distrust Tristan. (On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Kim Kardashian said that Tristan’s cheating scandal was “so f–ked up.” Later on Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim hinted that Thompson had “blocked [her] on social media, after her comments on television.)

???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

These reports make it harder to believe that Khloe and Tristan are planning a wedding this year.