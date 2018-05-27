Clan Leslie has access to two Scottish Castles.

Over 200 guests are expected at the June Game of Thrones wedding of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. But while there is now a date, June 23, the location in Aberdeenshire in Scotland is still up in the air. Harington and Leslie have posted their intent to marry via a wedding banns in the Scottish town of Huntly, says the Scottish Daily Record.

“Christopher Catesby Harington will marry Rose Eleanor Arbuthnot Leslie on Saturday, June 23.”

In Scotland, couples typically register at the registration office closest to the location of the intended marriage, and Leslie’s parents own two castles in the area. Currently, her parents live in 12th-century Wardhill Castle, 15 miles from Huntly, but they also own Lickleyhead Castle, near Insch, Aberdeenshire. Both of these locations would be optimal for a big, family wedding that could ensure privacy.

Lickleyhead is where Rose Leslie grew up, and it’s often rented out as a wedding venue, according to her mother, Candy Leslie.

“Lickleyhead was a wonderful place to bring up children, lending itself to games of hide and seek and sardines using all the nooks and crannies in the castle. Rose was born there. It has seen births, christenings, children’s parties, anniversaries and weddings, has hosted music recitals organized by the director of music at Aberdeen University and accommodated the Leslie clan gathering for the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Harlaw.”

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington to marry his co-star Rose Leslie on 23 June in Scotland https://t.co/NHH6HXuZ0e — Ankit sharma (@ankit_sharma_12) May 27, 2018

Elle says that the announcement was also posted in the local paper, but without a location.

“MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE. The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

The notice added that the bride’s father owns a castle in West Garioch, and that would be the family home of Lickleyhead, the likely choice for a wedding venue.

You can rent Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie's childhood home — a massive Scottish castle https://t.co/WGSEKwJ6qr #Airbnb pic.twitter.com/bKTecsnIqY — EveryDoor (@EveryDoorApp) October 17, 2017

And Game of Thrones fans can now stay at Lickleyhead Castle themselves because the property is available on Airbnb (but not for the weekend of the wedding), and the host is Rose Leslie’s mother. The castle itself sleeps 14 people in seven bedrooms. On the description of the castle, it says it is “ideal for small weddings.”

The comments section includes praises for the castle for small and large parties. Lickleyhead Castle is located on the northeastern corner of Scotland and is within 30 miles of coastal beaches, other National Trust castles, and top golf courses.