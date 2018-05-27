Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively Revealing She Drove Him To The Hospital While She Was ‘Giving Birth’

What happened to Emily in 'A Simple Favor?'

Ryan Reynolds desperately wants to know the secrets behind his wife Blake Lively’s upcoming film, A Simple Favor.

In the film, Lively portrays Emily Nelson who vanishes without a trace. Reynolds wants to know what really happened to Emily, and the 41-year-old actor is not above using his status as Lively’s husband to get the details, according to a People report.

During the couple’s social media exchange, he revealed something surprising about his wife. He wrote, “You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So..what the f— happened to Emily?”

However, even his status as her husband couldn’t convince Lively, 30, to spill the beans. She replied, “Oh darling, of all the secrets I”m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me.”

Now that’s intriguing. What other secrets could the mother of two be keeping from her husband? They have two daughters, James, 3, and Inez, 19 months, and the couple (in)famously takes to social media to troll each other, and why should the secret of A Simple Favor be any different?

Their cute back and forth inspired Roseanne actress Emma Kinney to chime in with a comparison between Black Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Chrissy Teigan and John Legend who also love to troll each other.

chrissy teigen john legend and blake lively and ryan reynolds should go on a double date. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 23, 2018

Imagine the fantastic amount of spouse and couple trolling fun that might result of that outing. It could make for some social media fire.

Just last week, Chrissy Teigen threw some shade at her husband, John Legend while he attended the Billboard Music Awards and she stayed home with their newborn son, Miles, according to an Inquisitr report. She jokingly chastised him for just having a baby and walking the red carpet.

However, Legend gave as good as he got on social media that evening. After his high energy Billboard Music Awards performance, he quickly got himself back to the airport to head home. The catch? He wanted to make sure that Chrissy had some dinner waiting for him when he stepped through the door. In all, it was an adorable and hilarious exchange just like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds often treat their fans to on social media.

It’s a lot of fun to see these couples share this light-hearted part of their relationship with fans. However, Blake driving Ryan to the hospital while she was in labor certainly needs further explanation because it sounds like there’s a lot more to that story.