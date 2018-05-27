Jim Carrey Posts New Painting Calling Out ‘Castrato’ Democrats For Being Too Afraid To Attack Trump

Carrey criticized the Democrats, in particular Rep. Adam Schiff in his latest piece of political artwork.

The latest piece of political artwork by Jim Carrey features Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, which criticized Schiff and the Democratic party in general. The art piece depicts Schiff with his pants down as he’s about to be kicked by an angry donkey, reported the Huffington Post. Also, it’s hard to miss that the crotch looks like a Ken doll’s, which is a further commentary by Carrey on the ‘castrato’ Democrats.

On Thursday, Schiff responded to President Donald Trump’s claim that there is a “Spygate” going on. Trump said that the deep state is plotting against him and his administration, and the phrase “Spygate” also refers to the infamous Watergate scandal. In response, Schiff said that “Nothing we heard today has changed our view, that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI, or any intelligence agency, placed a spy in the Trump campaign or otherwise failed to follow appropriate procedures and protocols.”

However, for Carrey, the response was not enough. In the Twitter post revealing his latest creation, he berated the Democrats for their “calm, reasonable manner” and said that he wants them to “Get mad … Show some passion!”

Schiff is a member of the House Intelligence Committee and is a Democratic Congressman. In addition to the comments he made about the lack of evidence of a “Spygate”, he said the claims were propaganda on the show “This Week” by ABC, detailed Politico.

A word to the castrato Adam Schiff and other Democrats: If you can’t win a PR war against this mobbed up, dirty, rotten Cheeto, then you need to get out of politics. Get mad, Goddamnit! Show some passion! We’ve had it with your calm, reasonable manner! MAKE SOME F'ING NOISE!!! pic.twitter.com/NargSwVukq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 25, 2018

Schiff said that “This is just… a piece of propaganda the president wants to put out and repeat. And certainly we’ve seen this pattern before.” Additionally, he criticized the Trump administration for his “falsehood,” stating, “The broad question is how do you counter a president who repeats falsehood after falsehood after falsehood, that has the bully pulpit of the presidency to do it, and has allies in Congress who are willing to support that.”

Meanwhile, Carrey has garnered over 18.5 million followers on his Twitter. His latest surge in political statements and artwork has likely contributed to his popularity. Carrey’s other recent works include artwork depicting a conspiracy between the U.S. and North Korea.

"Just take the damn meeting and pretend you’re disarming so we can keep this stooge in the White House for another term. When democracy is dead we’ll give you a seat at the grown-up’s table. You'll be even more famous than the Kim with the big ass." pic.twitter.com/cnDGi6jGYt — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 16, 2018

Also, he drew a satirical piece depicting the Kent State student whose photo went viral. The viral photo was of Kaitlin Bennett posing with an AR-10, but Carrey’s art and caption suggests that Bennett is like the shooter at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

And the devil said, “Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.” pic.twitter.com/h1G6smzK5t — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 19, 2018

The student responded and said that the artwork is “disgusting.” Bennett also jabbed at Carrey, saying that the actor is “irrelevant.”