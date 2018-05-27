Netflix June 2018: Marvel Series ‘Luke Cage’ Returns, Check Out The Trailer, Clips, And Plot For Season 2

Luke Cage returns, and a new villain reveals that the hero is not invulnerable.

One of the biggest Netflix series is set to make its return in June 2018, Marvel’s Luke Cage. The original lineup of Marvel series on Netflix continues to be some of the streaming site’s biggest hits, and Luke Cage Season 2 looks to keep that ball rolling. Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb are the executive producers alongside series showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, and Lucy Lui directs the first episode.

Mike Colter will continue his role as Cage, Ron Cephas Jones reprises his part as Bobby Fish, and Simone Missick joins this season as Mercedes “Misty” Knight. Everyone’s favorite vigilante nurse is back, Claire Temple portrayed by Rosario Dawson. Alfre Woodard and Gabrielle Dennis also return to play their respective parts as Mariah Dillard and Tilda Johnson. Iron Fist’s Finn Jones will make an appearance as well, and a new villain is being introduced in Luke Cage Season 2, Mustafa Shakir is playing the infamous Bushmaster.

Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the most highly-anticipated Netflix series.

“After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

David Lee / Netflix

This next installment will feature 10 episodes at about an hour-long a piece. As reported by Den of Geek, each episode of Luke Cage Season 2 is named after popular tracks from artists Pete Rock and CL Smooth.

“Soul Brother #1”

“Straighten it Out”

“Wig Out”

“I Get Physical”

“All Souled Out”

“The Basement”

“On and On”

“If It Ain’t Rough, It Ain’t Right”

“For Pete’s Sake”

“The Main Ingredient”

Luke Cage returns to Netflix on June 22, 2018. As seen in the explosive trailer below, this next installment of the series seems to bring more humor, more action, and Cage meets another bulletproof character who shows the hero he’s not invulnerable.

(Warning: the trailer contains some violence and strong language.)

The bulletproof Bushmaster is a welcomed addition to the series. A show featuring a nearly invincible hero can only go so far. Luke Cage was entertaining to watch in the first season because of his story and the dramatic plot, but the action sequences were a bit redundant; one can only watch the same body slams, clotheslines, and suplexes so many times. Similar to Superman, the character became way more entertaining to watch once General Zod showed up.

To get another taste of what we can expect from the show, take a look at the clips below.

(Warning: some of the scenes shown feature strong language and violence.)

And this Netflix clip reveals that our hero would have been great in the Olympics or The World’s Strongest Man competition.

With a new villain and a great cast, Luke Cage looks to continue to be one of the most popular shows on Netflix.