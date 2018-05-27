Ashley I. Is Loving That Bikini Life On Romantic Getaway With Jared

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' lovebirds are vactioning in a real life paradise.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are in paradise—literally! The Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds, who recently revealed that they are officially dating three years after they first met on the ABC reality show, are vacationing in Hawaii. Less than a week after their relationship reveal on Iaconetti’s show The Story of Us, the too-cute couple posted a series of photos and videos to their Instagram stories that prove once and for all that their real-life paradise is better than their reality TV one.

Ashley and Jared must have packed light for their romantic getaway to Kapalua, Hawaii. The couple posted snaps from the Kapalua Ritz-Carlton which show them wearing bathing suits and not much else.

Ashley Iaconetti posted a story showing off her Beach Bunny Swimwear black bikini, but it seems she forgot her sunscreen. On his Insta story, Jared captioned a pic of his bright red sleeping beauty with the caption, “My lobster. Almost literally.”

Ashley later revealed that she got so sunburned that the hotel sent her aloe vera and peppermint lotion to her door. Now that’s room service!

Iaconetti and Haibon also thanked fans for all of the love and support, saying they never expected such a big reaction to their adorable dating news.

In the days since their relationship announcement, Jared Haibon has posted several sweet messages about Ashley on his social media pages. Jared captioned a photo of the couple smooching with, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

Haibon captioned another shot of the pair with, “I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

Bachelor in Paradise fans know that it was love at first sight for Ashley when she first met Jared in Mexico while filming the ABC reality show back in 2015, but not so much for Haibon. In the Story Of Us episode, Jared admitted the romance was “a slow build” for him.

“I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley during BiP,” Jared admitted. “It was a slow build for me. [But} I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise.”

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s slow-building love story and their amazing Hawaiian getaway are proof that good things happen to those who wait.

Bachelor in Paradise airs this summer on ABC.