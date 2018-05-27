Tiffany Trump Hints She’s Single In ‘I Complete Me’ Baseball Cap

Yesterday, Tiffany Trump, 24, posted on her Instagram story with a tasty treat and a statement baseball cap.

Donald Trump’s only daughter with his second wife Marla Maples took to Instagram to share her Saturday vibe with a lemonade topped with Sour Patch Kids candy with her 917,000 followers. Perhaps even more interesting, she completed her casual look with a simple baseball cap atop her blonde locks printed with the statement, “I Complete Me.”

Since Tiffany Trump split with boyfriend Ross Mechanic last year as the Inquistr previously reported, it seems that the second born daughter of the President of the United States is taking some time to focus on law school and living the single life. She doesn’t seem like she’s looking for somebody or something to complete her life at this point. Plus, it doesn’t look like she’s in a relationship right now.

Currently, she attends Georgetown Law School, and while she’s occasionally seen with her father, Donald Trump and his third wife, First Lady Melania Trump, by many accounts, their relationship remains strained. The Inquisitr recently reported that the president’s daughter was caught playing the anti-Trump card game, Trumped Up Cards, at a Washington D.C. area bar, which is ironic.

Tiffany was raised by her mother in California, which makes her different than Donald Trump’s other children who appear to share a closer relationship with him. She seems to keep herself more removed from the President than his other adult children with his first wife Ivana Trump — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. Meanwhile, her younger brother, Barron Trump, the President’s only child with Melania Trump, lives in the White House with his parents.

In fact, Hollywood Life reported that Tiffany never felt close with Donald Trump. A source told the magazine, “Tiffany has never really felt that connected to her father, and things have definitely become worse since Donald became president. She can go weeks without speaking to him now.”

Even her step-mother Melania Trump tries to help mend the relationship, but it doesn’t always work. The source close to the First Lady noted, “Melania has tried right from the start of her marriage to Donald to include Tiffany more, and she’s always been extremely warm and gracious to her, but it doesn’t appear to have made much difference.”

While her place in the Trump family is different than those of her siblings, by the looks of things, Tiffany Trump is doing well and doesn’t feel anything is missing in her life at this moment. Her cap says it all.