Melania Trump Won’t Divorce Donald Because It Would Ruin Her Legacy As Graceful First Lady, ‘InTouch’ Claims

The First Lady has sparked speculation after not being seen in more than two weeks.

Melania Trump has been missing from the public eye for more than two weeks, but a recent report suggests that she has no plans to leave the White House on a permanent basis.

The First Lady has not made a public appearance since undergoing a kidney procedure earlier in the month, prompting speculation as to why she might be keeping out of spotlight. Though some may speculate that Melania Trump is tired of being First Lady and wants to leave Donald Trump, InTouch Weekly says that is not the case.

A report this week from the celebrity news outlet suggested that Melania is “miserable” after the public disclosure that her husband paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels so she would keep quiet about an alleged affair, but that Melania has ultimately decided to stay with Donald.

The report cited a source who claimed that Melania Trump is fixated on leaving a legacy as a popular First Lady, and divorcing Donald would ruin that. The source said that for her reputation and for the sake of the couple’s son, she is planning to stay with him.

‘While Donald embarrasses her constantly, she has her own agenda,” the insider said. “She wants to go down in history as a first lady of quiet grace, like Jackie Kennedy, who put up with a lot but stayed the course. She’s playing the game.”

The source went on to say that things are not great behind the scenes, where Melania Trump has grown tired of her husband and has fought with him on occasion.

There have been a number of ongoing rumors that Melania Trump was planning to divorce her husband. Back in March, Hollywood Life claimed that Melania was so filled with anger and shame over her husband’s very public scandal regarding Stormy Daniels that she could no longer look him in the face.

“At this point Melania feels more humiliated than angry — but, that’s not to say she isn’t angry, because she is, very,” a source told the outlet. “However, she feels embarrassed and disrespected the most, like the whole world is laughing at her. For this drama to play out so publicly is beyond excruciating for Melania, and she can’t stand to even look at Donald right now.”

On one hand, Melania Trump is entitled to medical privacy. On the other, it is now reasonable, in all cases, to start with the assumption that this administration is lying. https://t.co/nNZY2F2C0D — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 26, 2018

Despite the ongoing rumors that the couple is in trouble, neither Donald nor Melania Trump have ever given any public indication that they are planning to split, and Melania’s press office has on occasion denied the most salacious reports suggesting divorce.