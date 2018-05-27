‘Roseanne’ Season 11 Spoilers: Show To Explore Dan’s Struggles & DJ’s Marriage

The first season of the Roseanne revival has come and gone, and fans are now looking forward to what Season 11 of the show will bring. After last week’s season finale, viewers are eagerly awaiting the return of more new episodes this fall.

According to a report by Pop Culture, the show’s executive producer, Bruce Helford, recently opened up about what fans can expect during the next season of Roseanne, which includes some pretty big storylines.

Helford promised fans that the Conner family will have a “busy year,” adding that the revival will dive more into Dan’s struggles to provide for his family. As fans noticed in Season 10, Dan Conner (John Goodman) really began to feel more pressure financially when his daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and her two children, Harris and Mark, moved back home. Although many people around Dan’s age are entering retirement, Dan is still working hard at his drywall business and struggling to make ends meet.

The next season of Roseanne will reportedly show more of the stress that Dan is under, and fans are already worried about the character’s health. As viewers of the original series may remember, Dan previously had a heart attack at Darlene and David’s wedding. Although he eventually pulled through, the controversial series finale admitted that Dan had actually died from the heart attack. Thankfully, for the revival, the show completely ignored the original series finale and brought Dan back from the dead. However, that doesn’t mean his health problems can’t still be a factor.

Meanwhile, the Roseanne revival will also focus on DJ Conner’s marriage. It was revealed during Season 10 that DJ had married Gina, a girl he previously went to school with. Both DJ (Michael Fishman) and Gina served in the military, and although DJ made it home to their daughter, Mary, safe and sound, Gina is still actively deployed.

Fans got to see Gina in one episode during Season 10, where she video chatted with little Mary in the middle of the night. However, during the next season of Roseanne, Helford says viewers will see more of Gina and DJ’s relationship, as well as Roseanne’s relationship with her daughter-in-law.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne fans will also get a big dose of the Conner’s other two children, Darlene and Becky (Lecy Goranson) during Season 11 as well. Helford promises that viewers will see both of the Conner sisters dive back into the dating world after Becky’s husband, Mark, tragically died, and Darlene’s marriage to David crumbled.

Roseanne will return for Season 11 on ABC this fall.