Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Toned Abs, Looks Incredible Post-Pregnancy

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's body has snapped back remarkably quickly since giving birth to True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s body is bouncing back quickly after the birth of her first child, True Thompson. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians started shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram Stories in which she’s surrounded by gym equipment. In the vid, Khloe shows off a remarkably toned mid-section, giving fans an eyeful of her abs from the front and the side.

As People Magazine reports, Khloe had True six weeks ago. In a previous video, she reveals that working out post-pregnancy made her feel good but she also admitted that getting back into a regular exercise routine had been challenging.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” she said in a recent video on Snapchat, according to People.

“It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up.”

She also hit back at some critics who had slammed her for focusing too much on her body and outer appearance since she’s given birth. Khloe responded by saying that working on her body is something that she loves to do and that working out is her “sanctuary.” She also said that she worked out five or six times a week before her pregnancy.

“Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right,” she said.

Although she claims that the gym is her “sanctuary,” she did confess that she was shocked by her appearance in paparazzi photos taken soon after True’s birth. In a blog post on her site, Khloe said she was surprised by how big her “booty” looked in the post. She went on to write that she couldn’t wait to get “toned up” again and getting her body back to the shape she was in before she got pregnant. She also claimed to be surprised that she wasn’t as big as she thought she would be post-pregnancy.

As The Insider notes, Khloe Kardashian’s post-baby workout routine involves moves that most people who exercise regularly would be familiar with like planks and mountain climbers. Based on her social media posts from the gym, Khloe and her trainer also sometimes include a Bosu ball into her routine. This ball is recommended for working the abdominal muscles and Khloe posted the entire ab routine on her app. While she seems to love strength-training exercise, she has admitted that she isn’t a big fan of running for cardio, preferring to incorporate boxing into her workouts instead.

Snap ???? KhloeKardashian A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

Khloe Kardashian has been professing her love for the transformative power of exercise for some time now. She is the author of Strong Looks Better Naked in which the youngest of the Kardashian trio opened up about her struggles with body image and how she found the strength to deal with her struggles. The book was published in 2015. She also hosted a reality show for the E! Network called Revenge Body.