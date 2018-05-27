Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Husband Reportedly Can’t Believe She’s Still Married To Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s former husband, Kris Humphries, is reportedly shocked that the reality TV star is still married to Kanye West after four years. The NBA player allegedly thought that the couple wouldn’t make it this long.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Kris Humphries never thought that Kim Kardashian was the type to be tied down to one man for too long, especially after she ended her first marriage to Damon Thomas after four years, and her marriage to him after only 72 days together.

Sources tell the outlet that Humphries knows all about how hard it is to be in the Kardashian family and that he is “shocked and surprised” that Kanye West has been able to stick with Kim Kardashian through three children and four years of marriage. The insider goes on to say that Humphries has never been happier than he was after “severing ties” with Kim and her famous family.

“Kris can’t believe Kim has stayed married to Kanye for four years now. He knows how challenging it is to be in the Kardashian family, so he is shocked and surprised that Kanye has been able to tolerate all the challenges of being in the notorious spotlight. Kris is also shocked that Kim has not changed her mind about Kanye or tried to leave him for someone else.” “Kris has never been happier with his own life since severing ties with Kim and he laughed when he heard that she was having another anniversary with Kanye. He no longer has any resentment towards Kim, but he is glad it’s not him that is still a Kardashian.”

As many fans may remember, Kim Kardashian began dating Kris Humphries in October 2010. Less than one year later, the couple got engaged, and only three months after the proposal, they tied the knot in a huge, televised wedding ceremony. After the wedding, Kim and Kris headed to New York, where Kardashian filmed a spin-off show with her sister, Kourtney. During the series, Kim admitted that her marriage to Kris simply didn’t feel right, and she shockingly filed for divorce just 72 days after saying her wedding vows.

Despite Kris Humphries’ opinion on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, the couple stuck by each other through many ups and downs. They have three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, and have been by each other’s sides for shocking events such as Kim’s Paris robbery, Kanye’s hospitalization, and more. They celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, which Kim says is just the start of “forever” for the couple.