Camille Grammer Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend In Mint Two-Piece

The 'RHOBH' star rocks a green bikini after a rollercoaster year.

Camille Grammer is once again proving she is one hot Housewife. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has kicked off Memorial Day weekend with her man, fiancé David C. Meyer, and it already seems to be going swimmingly. Camille posted a short video to her Instagram story which showed a shirtless Meyer pumping up pool toys for her family ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Summer fun pumping up pool floats,” Camille captioned the video.

“Pool toys, always a pain in the…but I get to look at that,” the 49-year-old mom of two added as she panned to her man’s shirtless bod.

Of course, Meyer isn’t the only hottie in the video. In a second clip, Camille showed off her toned abs in a light mint green bikini.

“Fun by the pool,” Grammer said as she waved at the camera.

There’s no word on the maker of Camille’s sizzling hot two-piece, but it’s probably not Beverly Beach by Dorit. Earlier this year, fellow Beverly Hills Housewife Dorit Kemsley launched her designer beachwear line and famously named some of her pieces after several of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including the LVP (Lisa Vanderpump), the Lisa (Lisa Rinna), the Kyle (Kyle Richards), and the Erika (Erika Girardi). But Dorit skipped naming a suit after Camille, telling Page Six she only had “a certain amount of pieces” and “had to sort of pick and choose.”

Camille later posted a sassy tweet in response to Dorit’s explanation, writing, “I don’t need a swimsuit named after me. Thank you.”

Camille Grammer will turn 50-years-old on Sept. 2, but you would never know it based on her latest bikini shot. But even with those killer abs, the blonde beauty has been upfront about her body image issues. Earlier this year, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans saw Camille open up to co-star Lisa Rinna as she tried on sexy lingerie despite insisting she was insecure about her body. Grammer, who is in remission from stage two endometrial cancer, spent over $1000 on bedroom items but revealed to Rinna that she was nervous about trying on certain things because she didn’t feel secure about her body.

But based on her latest bikini shot, Camille seems to be just fine with her body. She’s also secure about her relationship with Meyer, whom she plans to marry this fall.

“It’s gonna be in Hawaii … and I want to feel authentic,” Camille told Us Weekly last month. “He’s gonna wear a tux and I’m going to wear a full-length wedding gown.”