Mariah Carey Sold The $10 Million Engagement Ring She Got From Billionaire Ex James Packer, ‘Page Six’ Reports

The report claimed that Mariah sold the ring because she is ready to move on, not due to financial troubles.

Mariah Carey may have split up with billionaire ex-fiance James Packer, but she now has 2 million reasons to remember him.

The New York Post‘s Page Six reported that the pop star has sold the $10 million engagement ring she received from Packer two years ago. The 35-carat diamond ring was awarded to Carey as part of the financial settlement that came after their split last year, and a source told the celebrity gossip outlet that Mariah wanted to sell it as part of moving on from the failed relationship.

“Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity,” Carey’s publicist told Page Six. “That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

Though the ring was valued at $10 million, a source said that Mariah let it go for $2.1 million to a jeweler in Los Angeles. The entire deal was under total secrecy, the report noted, with Carey’s people going as far as to threaten to sue the jeweler if he discloses that Mariah Carey sold him the ring.

Mariah Carey has been in the news more lately for her figure than for her fortune. The pop star has shown off a 50-pound weight loss after reportedly undergoing gastric bypass surgery, and has now caught the attention of another one of her exes.

A recent report from Hollywood Life claimed that Nick Cannon was desperate for another chance with Mariah since she found her new figure. The report claimed that Nick has been supportive of his ex wife’s relationship with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, but he is prepared to swoop in if things happen to go south.

“Nick is waiting on the sidelines for things between Mariah and her boyfriend Bryan to go sour,” a source told the outlet. “He’s being very slick about it though and is always super friendly with Bryan. He’ll even say stuff like how great they are as a couple, but he’s totally gaming it. He wants to win Mariah’s heart again so he’s waiting patiently for his chance.”

Mariah Carey quietly sold mega diamond ring from ex James Packer https://t.co/S6dTKEJQiO pic.twitter.com/0yJHUP3xf9 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 27, 2018

Another source told Page Six that there is no truth to the rumor that Mariah Carey sold the engagement ring because she is in financial distress, as she still owns an array of assets. Earlier this year, Carey moved into a $35,000-per-month mansion in Los Angeles, the Observer reported, the former home of rapper Nicki Minaj.