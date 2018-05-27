K. Michelle Shows Off A Silicone-Free Body As The Final Phase Of Her Reconstructive Surgery Draws Near

R&B Singer, K. Michelle, has a different relationship with her body as the last phase of her reconstructive surgery approaches next week.

K. Michelle has been updating fans on her silicone removal surgery since she announced that she would be removing her butt injections. Now, the final phase of her reconstructive surgery will be complete next week. The singer admitted to obtaining a plastic surgery for the sake of a larger backside. Initially, K. Michelle said that she made the decision to go under the knife due to major insecurities, following trends, and because she felt that she needed to have a “huge butt” to receive love from others.

Last year, K. Michelle had a successful surgery to remove her butt injections. The singer revealed that the implants caused complications with her health. Back in April, The former Love And Hip Hop star underwent two emergency blood transfusions after the silicone spread to her legs, according to Ebony.

The “Rebellious Soul” singer showed off her body in an Instagram video revealing that she can now “actually fit into clothes.” K. Michelle wrote, “I still have my drains… Then I have one more surgery for reconstruction.” Michelle said that this surgery will give her natural butt a lift and have her “summertime fine.” The former reality television star said that she is making daily progress and embraces her body without silicone.

K. Michelle said that she’s not perfect, but is getting healthier and happier by the day.

K. Michelle first opened up about her surgery nightmare on the Dr. Oz show. The K. Michelle: My Life star later shared her plastic surgery struggles in a candid interview on The Real. It was here that she revealed her decision to get her butt implants removed. The “Kim K” singer revealed how butt injections became a hazard to her health.

K. Michelle said that she began feeling pain in her back and started suffering from migraines. According to Hot New Hip Hop, K. Michelle’s legs were also beginning to show a discoloration consistent with a “botched surgery.”

K. Michelle said that she visited a health professional to discover the reason she was struggling with chronic pain in the lower portion of her body. The R&B singer checked for lupus, but then discovered that the pain she was having could be due to her butt enhancement, according to Essence magazine.

“We discovered that my butt is so big and my legs are not holding it… People don’t talk about that, though.”

K. Michelle warned women to choose an expert that they can trust when making the choice to obtain plastic surgery.

