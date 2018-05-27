Donald Trump ‘Degrades What It Means To Be An American’, Says Chelsea Clinton

The former First Daughter gave an extensive interview to British newspaper The Guardian.

Chelsea Clinton thoroughly criticized Donald Trump in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian, saying that the 45th president “degrade[s] what it means to be an American.”

Sitting down for a wide-ranging interview with Decca Aitkenhead, the former First Daughter, who was officially there to promote her third children’s book (She Persisted Around The World), didn’t mince words when it came to the subject of Donald Trump.

The General Rise Of Meanness

No stranger to “meanness” herself, Clinton – who was in the throes of adolescence when she became a household name and was described as an “ugly duckling” by the media – blames Trump for a shift in attitudes among the nation’s children.

“[There have been] thousands of instances in schools across America, where children are citing the president as they’re demeaning a little girl, or they’re chanting ‘Build a wall’ in an attempt to demean and degrade brown children.”

Still, for Clinton herself, she’s tried to take the high road when it comes to meanness, especially when it comes to children. For example, the White House is once again occupied by an adolescent child, much as it was when Chelsea first arrived there in the early ’90s – and though things have changed in the two and half decades since then, that hasn’t stopped some from lobbying criticism at Donald Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron.

As CNN reported at the time, entertainment reporter Ford Springer wrote in the Daily Caller that Barron wasn’t bringing his A-game when it comes to fashion. Clinton was having none of that.

“It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

Chelsea Clinton: Trump degrades what it means to be an American https://t.co/VEaqFAQNLt pic.twitter.com/mF4Rgvi9aY — The Hill (@thehill) May 27, 2018

Chelsea’s Advice To Britons For Trump’s Upcoming Visit

Trump will be making an official state visit to the United Kingdom in July, and she has some advice for the people there.

“Well, I’ve been to multiple protests since the election… If I lived in Britain I would show up to protest, because I don’t agree with what he’s doing to degrade what it means to be an American.”

Chelsea on Impeachment

Asked about the possibility of Trump being impeached, Chelsea repeated the same talking point that most Democrats have expressed: that any talk of impeachment is premature until the Mueller investigation has run its course.

“I strongly believe it’s important that Robert Mueller be allowed to continue his investigation.”

For now, she says, she’s less focused on impeachment and more focused on what matters to her: helping Democrats win the midterm elections in 2018.