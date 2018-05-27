’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Chantel And Pedro Are Accused Of ‘Faking It’ For The Cameras

The "90 Day Fiance" couple is best known for their family's fighting.

90 Day Fiance stars Chantel and Pedro are known for being one of the most — well — aggressive couples on the show.

Their families are constantly fighting with each other, and their families are so noxious that they take out their problems on their respective kids.

But a recent report suggests that the 90 Day Fiance couple may be all “faking the funk.”

According to a recent report from In Touch Weekly, Chantel and Pedro are, as of this writing, married. However, it bears stating that it’s part of TLC’s contract for the show that the couples do not reveal their marital status — or lack thereof — until after their season of the show is over.

And the outlet is reporting that the couple is definitely “faking it” for the cameras, especially since Pedro’s recent dedication seems so insincere.

The couple, who seem to always be struggling with money on the show, was recently seen taking a cruise together on Instagram.

What’s more, many of Pedro’s posts are solo “selfies,” and only a few of them feature his wife, Chantel.

This is not to say that he’s short for kind words for his wife — on one post, he wrote, in Spanish, that “every moment by your side is special. In you, I found everything I need, I love you” — but this is to suggest that maybe he’s not being as forthcoming as everyone thinks, especially given how much his family and her family are fighting on the show.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance are left wondering: is the show being “for real,” or are the comments on Instagram being “for real,” because it certainly can’t be both!

For her part, too, Chantel is focusing on nursing school, which she graduates from next year. There are also some fans that think she got plastic surgery, because her nose looks a little different in more recent pictures than it does on the show — and that’s another reason why fans think they’re faking things, at least partially: like cruises, plastic surgery is expensive, and for a couple that claims they never have money, and whose families constantly fight over money, it seems interesting that they always seem to have enough to treat themselves to nice things.

And despite the fact that she’s “so in love” with her man on Instagram, she’s shown as having a lot of doubts about their marriage on the show, because she feels as though she’s “second” in Pedro’s life.

A new episode of 90 Day Fiance airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on TLC.