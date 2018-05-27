Orlando Bloom Bares It All On Stage In London Play As Katy Perry Watches On In Audience

Lucky theater-goers can get an eyeful of Orlando Bloom's fine acting until "Killer Joe' wraps up its limited run on August 18.

On Saturday, Orlando Bloom stripped off his white pajamas and and pink dressing gown in the new West End play, Killer Joe. The Daily Mail reports that 41-year-old Bloom bared all during the play to reveal “his ripped physique and pert posterior” to an audience that included girlfriend, Katy Perry.

Orlando Bloom has never been shy about stripping down to nothing, and in 2016 he made waves when he went on a paddle-boarding excursion with the American Idol judge.

Bloom was photographed then in his birthday suit, and even though the news blocked out his penis in all its glory, they forgot to block the shadow the substantial private part made on his leg. The result: a pic that Glamour christened an OMG moment that went on to break the Internet.

At times during the play, the naked Pirates of the Caribbean star turned his back to theater-goers, and they found themselves privy to a look at his “peachy” and well-toned backside. The scenes where he had to act while he was au naturale didn’t seem to phase him in the least, and he professionally spoke his lines with other Killer Joe characters.

According to the Inquisitr, Katy Perry had earlier hopped on a plane days after 33-year-old Perry made a statement that she is off the market. She made the quick trip to London to spend some time with her boyfriend and take in his performance in the Tracy Letts’ play.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split in 2017. However, their rekindled romance saw them enjoying a flurry of dating activities in London during her trip. The cute couple were seen riding a motorbike together and spending time in London’s affluent Mayfair district, where they enjoyed a romantic dinner.

Bystanders said they heard Katy Perry “scream with delight” when the couple left and zipped off into the night on the motorbike, according to the Daily Mail.

Orlando Bloom plays the titular role in Killer Joe at the Trafalgar Studio in London, and the role is one that is a departure from characters he’s played before in films such as Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean. In Killer Joe, he plays the role of Joe Cooper, a police detective who also moonlights as a hit man.

Killer Joe is directed by Simon Evans and will run as a limited engagement. The play is is scheduled to run through August 18. The grisly play is an adaptation of the 2011 black comedy crime film of the same name.

Orlando Bloom plays the role that was originally played by Matthew McConaughey in Killer Joe. Bloom has big shoes to fill after McConaughey’s acclaimed take on the role. The actor commented on that daunting aspect to Playbill saying that, “I know we will create a production that is polarizing, entertaining, dark, and funny.”

Katy Perry demonstrated her sweet support of her beau by posting a photo of the Killer Joe‘s playbill on her Instagram Stories. People reports that she left little doubt over her strong affections as she “hit up” Orlando Bloom’s performance in the play.