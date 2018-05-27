Cody Rhodes Comments On Rumors That CM Punk Will Be At ‘All In’ Indy Event

Rhodes did not confirm or deny Punk's participation in the event, but said that the would be "unbelievably welcome" at 'All In.'

One of the biggest wrestling-related rumors circulating over the past few weeks is the one suggesting that CM Punk might be at the upcoming All In independent wrestling show on September 1, more than four years after he was last involved in the world of professional wrestling. And while he was interviewed about two weeks ago during the All In press conference, it was only on Saturday when co-organizer Cody Rhodes’ comments about the chances of Punk showing up at his event were quoted by wrestling publications.

As stressed by WrestlingNews.co, Rhodes did not confirm or deny anything when he spoke to reporters from ProWrestling.com at the All In press conference, but he did touch base on his relationship with the former WWE Champion, who is currently preparing for his next mixed martial arts fight at UFC 225 on June 9. Rhodes described Punk as a “locker room leader” who was nice to him when both men were competing for WWE’s former developmental promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Talking about the odds of CM Punk appearing at All In, Cody Rhodes stopped short of confirming anything, which WrestlingNews.co noted was interesting due to the rumors Punk might have been close by while attending the press conference. Rhodes did express an interest in watching Punk fight at UFC 225, which takes place in the latter’s hometown of Chicago, but as far as All In is concerned, he simply said that Punk will be “unbelievably welcome” to take part in the event.

“The wrestling world never ever has given up on Punk. That’s to speak to the body of work and equity he had with [wrestling fans and companies].”

After a long stint with the WWE that included a WWE Championship reign of 434 days – the longest modern-day world championship reign in the company’s history – Punk abruptly walked out just days after the 2014 Royal Rumble, and was officially released a few months later. While he remains on acrimonious terms with the company where he first became a big name in professional wrestling, Punk is close friends with All In’s organizers, including former WWE colleague Rhodes, and independent wrestling standouts Matt and Nick Jackson, aka the Young Bucks.

At the moment, it’s still far from official that CM Punk will be at All In, which will be held at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. He is, however, scheduled to be at an autograph signing in Chicago on August 31, one day before All In takes place. Pro Wrestling Sheet wrote earlier this week that all 200 tickets originally printed for the meet and greet had sold out in just 50 seconds, with a second batch of 100 tickets also selling out “quickly.”