Novak Djokovic Greets Old Friends And Meets New Ones Ahead Of French Open

Novak Djokovic is about ready to begin his quest to win the 2018 French Open title.

The French Open begins on Sunday, May 27, and Novak Djokovic is gearing up to face his biggest rivals on the tennis court. He has been busy practicing on the clay courts at Roland Garros the past few days. He is also all about having fun before he gets down to business. He met up with an old friend, and he also gained a brand new pal. In a sweet photo posted on Twitter, the tennis champ is seen holding little Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Serena Williams’ daughter.

The eight-month-old accompanied her mama to the French Open this year. She seems to be making the rounds meeting and greeting some famous faces in the sport of tennis. It looks like she has made a friend in Novak Djokovic. The cute snapshot captured the smiling faces of both of them. Alexis Olympia looks quite content to have his full attention. Novak had a heartfelt message for Serena as he wrote, “Future champion!! Welcome back to your strong and fearless mom, @serenawilliams.”

Alexis Olympia is cute as a button as Djokovic hangs onto her for the photo. She has her hair up in a tiny ponytail wearing denim shorts and a small AC/DC shirt. She is never too far from her famous mom. Serena is seeking to win her fourth French Open win.

Novak Djokovic is a family man himself. He now has two kids, Stefan and Tara, with wife Jelena. He seems to have a way with kids, as seen with Serena’s baby girl’s face.

That time I met @djokernole you know my ole pal https://t.co/vl6mIJQ54Z pic.twitter.com/rHW0CL5jOd — Olympia Ohanian (@OlympiaOhanian) May 26, 2018

The World No. 22 player has had a very rough 15 months with his ongoing elbow injury. He has struggled to get back his mojo on the tennis court, but he has never lost his sense of humor. He and Rafael Nadal had some fun playing it up for the French Open Kid’s Day over the weekend. It was a special event full of fun activities for the youngsters. It is also an opportunity for them to meet their favorite tennis players as well.

Novak not only got to meet baby Alexis, but he also met up with Maria Sharapova while they were getting ready for practice. Photos showed them in a hug as they greeted each other. Serena Williams is one of Sharapova’s biggest rivals. However, she has defended Serena when she was left unseeded at this year’s tournament. With both Serena Williams back and Novak Djokovic ready to slam his way to the finals, it will prove to be an interesting time at Roland Garros this year.