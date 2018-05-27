Hillary Clinton Hailed As ‘Champion For Human Rights,’ Says She Wants To Be Facebook CEO

The presidential candidate of 2016 was at Harvard on Friday to receive the Radcliffe Medal.

Hillary Clinton is apparently willing to swap a life in politics for a job at Facebook.

Radcliffe Institute Dean Lizabeth Cohen called Secretary Clinton a “champion for human rights,” a “skilled legislator,” and “an advocate of American leadership to create a world in which states live up to their responsibilities.”

During the session, Attorney General Maura Healey asked Clinton which company she’d want to be the CEO of. Clinton said, “Facebook.” The former first lady jokingly added that she would choose to lead Facebook because it is the largest news platform in the world. “Most people in our country get their news — true or not — from Facebook,” she said.

The social media giant was one of the companies she blamed for losing the 2016 election. Last year, in an interview with journalists, Clinton said that she was subjected to an unprecedented campaign of fake news and social engineering on Facebook. She blamed the Russian agents for putting out fake ads about her.

While both Democrats and Republicans used Facebook to reach out to voters, Clinton said that the latter weaponized the technology by pushing falsehood and fake messages about her. She added that the vast majority of news about her on Facebook were false.

Last month, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Congress and admitted that Russians did meddle with the U.S. election. The Russians bought several ads on the platform, which were meant to sow discord among the American voters.

Clinton stated that Facebook is trying to tackle some of the “unexpected consequences of their business model.”

“It really is critical to our democracy that people get accurate information on which to make decisions.”

Facebook makes changes

Earlier this week, Facebook made a series of changes to its ad platform. Effective immediately, advertisers who want to place political ads on Facebook can do so only after verifying their identity and location.

The approved advertisement, when appearing in the News Feed, will also disclose who paid for the ad from the advertiser and be available in a searchable archive for up to seven years. The company will also use machine learning to help identify these ads and prevent them from running if an advertiser has not been authorized. Anyone on Facebook can now access the archive, said Facebook in a statement to the press.