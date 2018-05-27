Jon Gosselin Teases ‘Situation’ With Daughter Hannah As Fans Question His Custody Arrangement With Kate

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star ends an epic road trip week with a cryptic message.

Jon Gosselin’s latest series of Instagram posts have fans wondering if he has gained custody of one of his sextuplet daughters. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star recently started sharing a ton of new selfies on social media, and nearly all of them feature Hannah, one of his teen sextuplet daughters with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jon Gosselin posted pics of what appeared to be a week-long road trip with his 14-year-old daughter, Hannah. Gosselin shared snaps of the duo’s pit stops at Starbucks, Mexican eatery Moe’s, and Sweet Ride Ice Cream, and Hannah shared many of the same photos on her own Instagram page.

Jon capped off his flurry of photos with a cryptic video message thanking fans for their support. In the clip, Jon said the following.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their love and support during this week. Obviously, you know the situation. If you don’t know the situation you should get together with a friend or anyone who understands the situation.”

Hannah Gosselin also shared a video with her Instagram followers. In her video, Hannah also thanked fans for the love and support and urged them to go watch her dad’s video.

Road tripping!!! A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on May 26, 2018 at 6:47am PDT

Now, some Jon and Kate Plus 8 fans think Jon’s cryptic message hints that he has been awarded custody or at least more visitation with Hannah. The comments on Jon’s posts are loaded with speculation that Hannah could be living with her dad full time now or staying with him for the summer.

According to Us Weekly, fans flooded to Jon’s Instagram page to comment on the father-daughter day trips. One user gave Jon props for staying “persistent,” while another noted it seems Hannah has been spending a lot of time with her dad. Another fan wrote that Hannah Gosselin’s big smile proves she “loves being with her daddy.”

The father-daughter posts come one month after E! News confirmed that Jon Gosselin spent Easter Sunday—which was also his birthday—with only Hannah and none of his seven other kids.

In 2016, E! reported that Jon’s custody agreement with Kate only allows him to see only four of their children at once, during weekly dinners and overnights every other weekend. At the time, twins Cara and Mady told People they did not spend any time with their dad.

But Jon Gosselin has reportedly been trying to get custody of his daughter Hannah for the past three years. In 2015, E! News reported that Jon filed papers in a Berks County, PA court seeking full custody of Hannah Gosselin, one of his eight children with ex-wife Kate. An insider told E! Jon filed for custody of Hannah because the child expressed she was “unhappy and uncomfortable” in her mother’s house.

Jon previously told E! he was concerned about leaving his kids in Kate’s care, going so far as to say he wanted “temporary primary custody until Kate goes on a psychiatric evaluation.” At the time, Gosselin claimed that his ex-wife allegedly “controlled” their eight kids.

While it appears that something has now changed regarding Jon Gosselin’s custody arrangement with Hannah, don’t expect him to confirm it. Gosselin has made it clear that his current custody situation is nobody’s business. After he posted a solo photo of Hannah sans her sextuplet siblings on their birthday earlier this month, Jon responded to a fan comment about whether he now has custody of his daughter.

“If u hadn’t noticed this is a [birthday] post and not custody inquiry post but thanks for showing some support,” Jon wrote, according to Yahoo.

Jon and Kate Gosselin share eight children together — twins Cara and Mady, 17, and 14-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Leah Aaden, Collin, and Joel.