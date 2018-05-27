Best Netflix Series June 2018: ‘Glow’ Season 2 Is Just Around The Corner, Alison Brie Shares Her Thoughts

The original cast returns, and they look better than ever in the Season 2 teaser.

One of the best series on Netflix is set to return, Glow Season 2. Some didn’t think a show based on a defunct ’80s women’s pro wrestling federation would work, but Netflix’s Glow quickly became one of the site’s most popular series. Executive produced and created by Jenji Kohan, Liz Flahive, and Carly Mensh, the series stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Kate Nash, Kia Stevens, Britney Young, and Britt Baron.

Glow is slated to return on June 29, 2018. The next installment will reveal how the group of women wrestlers deal with their newfound fame, and the good and bad that comes with it. The Netflix series will continue to focus on the broken friendship of Ruth (Brie) and Debbie (Gilpin). You may recall, Ruth had some wrestling matches of her own with Debbie’s husband. The next season of Glow will reveal how they settle into making a new season of TV together, while confronting lingering issues that still run deep (you know, like the affair).

Sam (Maron) is still running the show, but now he has a teenage daughter, Justine (Baron), to contend with. Where the first season of Glow focused a great deal on the characters outside of the ring, the next one will focus more on the behind-the-scenes making of their program. It was recently revealed that the cast is dressed in their wrestling gimmicks in nearly every episode during the next installment of Glow. The Netflix series will focus on more of the production side of their program, and less about learning how to work in the ring.

Netflix

And while the popular Netflix series certainly portrays the phenomena of professional wrestling in the ’80s, as fans already know, it’s about so much more. In a recent interview with Deadline, Alison Brie spoke about Glow being released in our modern time of the #metoo and #timesup movements.

“It’s really positive. Everyone has something they can relate to… [It] is great timing and is resonating with the audiences. The stories our show was going to tell would have been the same. Me Too and Times’s Up are things people have been saying behind closed doors for a long time in our industry. It makes me very grateful as an actress to go to work every day. There are women behind and in front of the camera and at the top making decisions. It makes a big difference to feel really seen and heard on set and have ownership of yourself.”

Get your neon tights and armbands ready, one of the best series on Netflix is set to return in June 2018, Glow Season 2.