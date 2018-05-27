David Lynch Not Interested In Reading Movie Reviews On Twitter

As Lynch’s annual Festival of Disruption has ended, the surrealist filmmaker’s disdain for social media echoes across the internet.

In 1977 David Lynch changed the face of cinema forever with his monochromatic surrealist cult-film Eraserhead. Since then the director, now 72-years-old, has made nine feature length films, two critically acclaimed television shows, recorded two full-length albums, been nominated for four Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, five Emmy awards, and won the coveted Palme d’Or—an award often described as the most prestigious film award within the industry, for his movie Wild At Heart.

Lynch’s relevance within the world of movies appears to be well established, thus his statements about contemporary film and its fans seem to resonate beyond more than just his core base of fans. At his annual Festival of Disruption, which wrapped up a week ago, Lynch took the idea of reviewing film on social media to task. AV Club reported yesterday that the Blue Velvet director disapproves of casual, knee-jerk responses to recently seen movies, particularly in a 280-character tweet.

“You finish a film these days and right away you have this pressure to write about it in words,” Lynch opined.

This isn’t the first time Mr. Lynch has expressed contempt for the modern-day process of experiencing and making movies. YouTube videos are still readily available which depict, among other pet-peeves, David Lynch becoming visibly angry at the prospect of watching films on a smartphone and profanity-laden rage at directors who use product placement in their films. Lynch’s distaste for lack of personal intimacy or artistry within film seem to contain no trace of that trademark Lynchian ambiguity, for which he is so famous.

David Lynch signs autographs as he walks red carpet during the 12th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on November 4, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images) Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

At the 2018 Festival of Disruption, David Lynch reportedly elaborated on his distaste for movie reviews via Twitter, by suggesting an idea of people keeping their movie reviews off the social media platform altogether.

“Unless you’re a poet, words will fail you,” Lynch added at the festival, which celebrates transcendental meditation and featured appearances from Naomi Watts, Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan, and had musical performances from Au Revoir Simone and Rebekah Del Rio, to name a few.

David Lynch’s return to Twin Peaks in the Summer of last year is currently being pushed by the Showtime network to be considered for Emmy nominations. The network is televising an uninterrupted marathon of all 18 episodes on Saturday, June 2. As always, David Lynch’s future projects remain obscured, whether the art house director will pen another season of Twin Peaks, make another movie, or retire from filmmaking altogether remains to be seen. Before the release of Twin Peaks in 2017, Lynch hadn’t put out a film in approximately 11 years. In 2006 he released a 3-hour-long surrealist epic called Inland Empire, which starred Laura Dern, Harry Dean Stanton, William H Macy, and featured a little-known appearance by Terry Crews.