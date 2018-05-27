Indianapolis 500 Livestream: Where To Find Online Video Of 2018 Indy 500 Race

The race will be the curtain call for Danica Patrick.

Fans looking for a livestream of the Indianapolis 500 will be able to find all of the Memorial Day racing action from the convenience of their computer or mobile device.

The race marks the unofficial start to summer and one of the most-watched auto racing events in the United States. The Indy 500 will be broadcast on ABC with coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET, and the race is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m. ET. As CNET noted, there are also a few different options for watching the Indy 500 online (including a link below to the race).

While the Indianapolis 500 is always a big draw, there is even more attention this year given that it will be the final running for groundbreaker Danica Patrick.

“I can’t think of a better way to end my racing career than at Indianapolis for the 500,” Patrick said in an interview this weekend (via the Los Angeles Times). “I can’t think of a more cool way to be done. “I mean, to finish up at a place that has so many good memories for me, and at the biggest race of the year for Indy cars and arguably the biggest race of the year, period.”

Though Patrick has been away from IndyCar races for several years, the Los Angeles Times noted that she has looked very sharp through pre-race practices, qualifying seventh in the 33-car field with an average speed of 228.090 mph. That put her in good company, as she finished ahead of three-time winner Helio Castroneves and a number of other Indy 500 winners.

The speedway is calling. @DanicaPatrick is ready to light it up — and we’re ready to cheer her on. Who else is watching #Indy500 with us? pic.twitter.com/DHB3jIJKnf — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) May 26, 2018

There will be one group in particular looking for a livestream of the Indianapolis 500. Because of the strict blackout rules around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, those actually living around Indianapolis never get to see the race live on television (with the exception of 2016, when the race was sold out). As the Indianapolis Star noted, this year’s race was not expected to sell out, leaving racing fans in Indiana to either listen on the radio, watch the race on tape delay, or hope to find a way to watch it online.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials have toyed with the idea of lifting the blackout.

“Going forward, we have always said if the race were to sell out and we felt like it was something special like the 100th running that we would do it again,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles told the Indianapolis Star, adding that the race was not going to sell out this year so fans could expect another blackout.

Those looking for a livestream of the Indianapolis 500 can find it on WatchESPN. Racing fans from the U.K. will be able to watch the Indy 500 online through BT Sport.