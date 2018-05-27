Netflix Movies June 2018: Every Film Coming To The Streaming Service Next Month

Some hit movies are headed to the streaming site next month, including 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and the Netflix sci-fi original, 'TAU.'

From action flicks to thrillers, some of the most popular movies are headed to Netflix in June 2018. While not every title is an award-worthy entry, there are still some exciting movies on Netflix coming next month.

For those that like sci-fi and comic book films, some big titles coming in June include Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the sci-fi thriller, TAU. If you’re a fan of crime-dramas, then you can look forward to Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. Romcom viewers should enjoy Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris, and Amy Smart in Just Friends. And if you’re in the mood for an inspirational story, then get ready to stream the four-time Oscar-winning film, The King’s Speech.

There’s a little bit of everything coming next month. As Lifehacker documented, below are all the movies coming to Netflix in June 2018.

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 5

Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok

June 8

Two Netflix original movies are arriving on the eighth: Alex Strangelove and Ali’s Wedding. The horror flick The Hallow is also arriving.

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

June 15

In addition to the movies listed below, four Netflix original films will be debuting: Lust Stories, Maktub, Set It Up, and Sunday’s Illness.

La Hora Final

Step Up 2: The Streets

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

June 16

In Bruges

June 22

Two more Netflix original films debut on this day: Brain on Fire and Usand Them.

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Netflix original)

June 26

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

June 29

TAU

June 30

Mohawk

Not a bad lineup during the month of June, and it looks like a big month for those that enjoy action movies. If you like quick-witted films, then make sure to check out In Bruges. It stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Ralph Fiennes, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny.

Netflix’s TAU looks very interesting and frightening in this modern age. It’s about a woman, Julia (Maika Monroe), who is held captive in a smart house. If she wants to get out alive, she must break into the computer program, TAU (Gary Oldman), in order to escape.

From blockbuster hits like Star Wars: The Last Jedi to originals like TAU, some intriguing Netflix movies are arriving in June 2018.