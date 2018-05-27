Netflix Movies June 2018: Every Film Coming To The Streaming Service Next Month

From action flicks to thrillers, some of the most popular movies are headed to Netflix in June 2018. While not every title is an award-worthy entry, there are still some exciting movies on Netflix coming next month.
For those that like sci-fi and comic book films, some big titles coming in June include Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the sci-fi thriller, TAU. If you’re a fan of crime-dramas, then you can look forward to Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. Romcom viewers should enjoy Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris, and Amy Smart in Just Friends. And if you’re in the mood for an inspirational story, then get ready to stream the four-time Oscar-winning film, The King’s Speech.
There’s a little bit of everything coming next month. As Lifehacker documented, below are all the movies coming to Netflix in June 2018.
June 1
- Assassination Games
- Blue Jasmine
- Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
- George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
- He Named Me Malala
- Just Friends
- Miracle
- National Treasure
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Outside In
- Righteous Kill
- Rumor Has It
- Singularity
- Taking Lives
- Terms and Conditions May Apply
- The Boy
- The Covenant
- The Departed
- The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
- The King’s Speech
June 5
- Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok
June 8
Two Netflix original movies are arriving on the eighth: Alex Strangelove and Ali’s Wedding. The horror flick The Hallow is also arriving.
June 14
- Cutie and the Boxer
June 15
In addition to the movies listed below, four Netflix original films will be debuting: Lust Stories, Maktub, Set It Up, and Sunday’s Illness.
- La Hora Final
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
June 16
- In Bruges
June 22
Two more Netflix original films debut on this day: Brain on Fire and Usand Them.
June 24
- To Each, Her Own (Netflix original)
June 26
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
June 29
- TAU
June 30
- Mohawk
Not a bad lineup during the month of June, and it looks like a big month for those that enjoy action movies. If you like quick-witted films, then make sure to check out In Bruges. It stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Ralph Fiennes, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny.
Netflix’s TAU looks very interesting and frightening in this modern age. It’s about a woman, Julia (Maika Monroe), who is held captive in a smart house. If she wants to get out alive, she must break into the computer program, TAU (Gary Oldman), in order to escape.
From blockbuster hits like Star Wars: The Last Jedi to originals like TAU, some intriguing Netflix movies are arriving in June 2018.