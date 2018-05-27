30-Year-Old Man Evicted From His Parents’ Home Gets $3,000 From InfoWars Host Alex Jones, Says He’s Moving Out

After finally being evicted by his parents at 30-years-old, Michael Rotondo received $3,000 from an unlikely source.

Despite being born in 1987, it seems like Michael Rotondo takes as much umbrage with being called a millenial as he takes with finding his own place to live. Alex Jones, who takes similar exception to the prospect of “gay frogs,” recently saw fit to help Rotondo out, financially.

While Yahoo News expresses uncertainty as to whether a sum of $3,000 paid to the recently evicted Rotondo was a fee for appearing on InfoWars, or if the money was gifted, the recent interview made it perfectly clear that Alex Jones does not wish to pay for sexual reassignment surgeries; no ambiguities there. Jones also makes certain to express his disinterest in being financially responsible for what he calls “anchor babies.”

“Even the left that pushes dependency and paying for people’s anchor babies and sex change operations,” the InfoWars host said, lamenting on a media portrayal of Rotondo that Jones finds unfair.

Michael Rotondo, who was evicted from his parents’ home under a court order, has until June 1 to vacate the premises. At 30-years-old, he was served a letter by his father, giving him 14-days to move out, or face legal action. Rotondo, who acted as his own lawyer, chose the latter option, taking on the court case while absent a law degree; he lost.

In his interview with Alex Jones, Rotondo explained his situation as seemingly out of his own control, stating he had made a “reasonable effort” to leave his parents’ home in the past. As to what that “reasonable effort” was, specifically, seems to be anyone’s guess. Technicalities aside, Rotondo is now understandably relieved to have received a $3,000 check for living expenses, courtesy of vehement Trump supporter Alex Jones.

Alex Jones, of Infowars, and Jonathan Alter shake hands during an episode of Alter Family Politics on SiriusXM at Quicken Loans Arena on July 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Ben Jackson / Getty Images

Rotondo has previously argued with members of the press about whether or not he’s actually a millennial — he is. He also declines to provide any indication as to how, exactly, he earns a living. Rotondo assures media reporters that he does, in fact, run his own business. While it may seem organic for many to question such vague career statements as “my business is my business,” it’s Rotondo’s personal right as an American to disclose as much, or as little, about himself as he so chooses.

While it remains to be seen what the future may be holding for this bearded, parentally-evicted 30-year-old, it seems likely Alex Jones will be producing newsworthy content on InfoWars for the foreseeable future.