Watch Chennai Super Kings Vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Stream: IPL Cricket Championship Final, Start Time

The 2018 Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament concludes on Sunday with the 60th and last match, as the top two teams in this year’s IPL, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, face off in the Championship Grand Final, which will live stream from Mumbai. The Sunrisers are going for their second title in three years, but Chennai hopes to walk away with their third IPL trophy overall.

For the Super Kings, playing in the IPL final is already a victory of sorts. This year was the franchise’s first back in the world’s richest T20 tournament after a two year suspension over an illegal betting scandal. That means the club led by India legend MS Dhoni will have played nine seasons in the league and made the final in seven of those campaigns.

The two sides finished the 14-match round-robin stage of the IPL with identical 9-5 records, but Sunrisers gained a slight edge on net run rate. But when Chennai and Hyderabad squared off in the first qualifier on May 22, a death overs bowling collapse by the Kane Williamson-captained Hyderabad team, and a sparkling 67 not out from Super Kings South African international Faf du Plessis put Dhoni’s team in the final year again.

Bowler Rashid Khan, left, will be a key to victory for Sunrisers and Captain Kane Williamson, right, on Sunday. Mahesh Kumar A. / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad 2018 IPL Grand Final match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time at Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 27. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the playoff match gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

If Sunrisers are to win their second title in the last three seasons, Williamson will again rely on leg spinner Rashid Khan, who compiled the second-highest wicket total in the round robin stage, with 21. He then played an indispensable role in putting Sunrisers into the final, when he took three wickets while allowing only 19 runs in Friday’s second qualifier, when Williamson’s side dispatched Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs.

“Obviously, having the ability to take it away from both (left and right-handed) players on surfaces that offer a little bit of turn is definitely an asset to have,” Williamson told CricBuzz on Saturday. “We are very fortunate to have Rashid Khan in our team. He’s been outstanding throughout the whole campaign and hopefully tomorrow night he can do it all over again.”

