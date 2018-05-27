WWE News: Big Shows Reveals His In-Ring Struggles With ‘Stiff’ Braun Strowman: ‘Quit Believing Your Own Hype’

The Big Show revealed some behind-the-scenes dirt on two of the most popular WWE superstars.

Recently, WWE superstar the Big Show was once again a guest on The Steve Austin Show, and per his usual, “The World’s Largest Athlete” wasn’t shy on sharing some stories. WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the Big Show, real name Paul Wight, had a captivating conversation; especially when it came to Wight sharing stories about the New Day and Braun Strowman.

Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston are some of the most talented and entertaining WWE superstars currently on the roster. As 411Mania documented, Big Show spoke about the New Day, and he also shared an amusing story about Braun Strowman. Anyone who has ever heard a candid Big Show interview knows the legend is very intelligent, but that doesn’t mean he’s always right, in particular, with some advice he gave Kofi.

Paul Wight revealed that when Kingston told him about the New Day gimmick, he lost it. He said he pulled Kofi right in front of Woods and Big E and asked him what he was doing. He said he told Kingston that he was the WWE Intercontinental champion, and that running around with a “couple of NXT idiots” would hurt his career.

He remarked that Kofi appreciated the advice but reassured him that it was going to be a good thing. Big Show told Steve Austin that after he saw them work together, he pulled them aside and told them to forget everything he said. He called their gimmick “freaking magic,” and said that he absolutely loved it.

WWE

“The World’s Largest Athlete” then shared an amusing story about “The Monster Among Men.” Paul described to Steve Austin a tag match he worked with Strowman; Big Show teamed with Kane to face Braun and Erick Rowan. This was when Strowman was with The Wyatt Family and he was still a little green. He described “The Monster Among Men” as being very athletic, anxious, and pretty “stiff.” But that was okay with Paul, because he could be stiff too. But it seems that Braun got a little confused and carried away.

Paul said that in a spot where Strowman was throwing a clothesline, he missed his mark, and clubbed him across the back of the neck and shoulder blades. Big Show said it felt like he was hit with a two-by-four. Wight then called for a suplex, and instead, Braun kicked him in the stomach. Wight said that he was hit so hard he felt it in the back of his kidneys. And as heard on The Steve Austin Show around the 56-minute mark, Big Show, who was laughing while recalling the story, described to “Stone Cold” host how he handled Braun Strowman.

“I sat right up on my knees, and you know how I do that chop on the chest? I chopped him right in the twig and berries…I said, ‘Suplex, you deaf son of a b**ch!’ Of course, he sold it. Then he gets it together and goes for the suplex. Then I explained why, and he said, ‘I didn’t hear you.’ ‘Everybody in the first freaking five rows heard me, and you didn’t hear me? Quit believing your own hype…would you just listen to what we’re doing?'”

WWE

The entire interaction between the Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was very entertaining, educational, and well worth the listen for any fan of professional wrestling.