Sofia Richie Wishes Scott Disick Happy Birthday By Sharing Steamy Picture On Instagram

Sofia wished her boyfriend a happy birthday in a sexy way.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are showing some love this weekend as they celebrate Scott’s 35th birthday. Richie, 19, took to her social media account to post a steamy photo of herself with her boyfriend, and wish him the happiest of birthdays.

According to a May 26 report by E! Online, Sofia Richie took some time out of her busy day with Scott Disick to wish her man a happy birthday. The model posted a snapshot of herself and Scott in the water with beautiful beach scenery behind them as they vacationed together in St. Bart’s on Saturday.

In the photograph, Scott is sporting longer hair and a bushy beard. Meanwhile, Sofia is wearing a black bikini as she snuggles up to her man in the water.

“Happy birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you,” Richie captioned the Instagram photo.

Scott Disick also took to Instagram to share some photos from his birthday. Disick posted a sweet snapshot of his daughter, Penelope, who had spelled out the word “Dad” in seashells on their porch in honor of his special day. He also shared a photo of himself and one of his friends, who was wearing a shirt that read, “35 and Alive.”

However, Sofia Richie isn’t the only one who wished Scott Disick a happy birthday online. Khloe Kardashian, the sister of Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, also took to her social media account to wish Disick a wonderful day.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian posted multiple photos of herself with Scott Disick on her Instagram story. However, not all of the photos were happy memories. Khloe posted one screenshot from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where she shockingly slapped Scott across the face.

“We came a long way @letthelordbewithou. Remember when I slapped you?” Khloe captioned the photo.

The confrontation came after Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had broken up, but decided to get back together when they found out Kourtney was pregnant with their first child, son Mason. Khloe accused Scott of orchestrating the entire situation, and then slapped him. However, since that time Khloe and Scott have formed a close friendship, which they have continued, although he and Kourtney are no longer together.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are doing better than ever, one year into their relationship. Sources tell the site that the pair are very happy together.

“Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months. They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them.”

Since Sofia Richie allegedly signed a contract to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, perhaps Scott Disick’s birthday celebration will be a storyline on an upcoming episode of the family’s reality series.