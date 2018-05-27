Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Posts A Touching Photo Honoring Her Father, Who Passed Away This Month

The recently married 'Shahs Of Sunset' star honors her father, who passed away this month from health complications after having a stroke.

Shah’s Of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid’s father, Shams Javid, passed away this month, and the reality television star posted a photo to Instagram in honor of her beloved dad. Mercedes father suffered a stroke last year and his health troubles had a major impact on her life.

Mercedes opened up to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and discussed the major role in her life that her father has played over the years. Javid said that she “lived for” her dad and when she received news of his stroke, she was in denial and did not know how to handle it, according to People.

When announcing the news of her father’s passing, Javid posted an image with the caption, “It is with great regret that I share the news of my sweet father’s passing.”

The 45-year-old newlywed said that sharing the news of his death was something that was extremely personal for her and that it has taken her a lot of time to process. Mercedes shared the sensitive news for fans who have followed her on her journey and know how much love she has expressed for her father.

Previously, Mercedes frequently updated her followers on her condition of the father’s health.

In an interview on The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro, Javid revealed that her father was unable to walk her down the aisle on the day of her wedding.

Mercedes revealed that her father got very ill the day after Christmas. Prior to his decline in health, Javid said that her dad had been a healthy man for at least a year.

Mercedes said that she had “tapped out emotionally,” according to People. The Shahs star said that she is deeply saddened that things didn’t pan out. Mercedes added that she had been incredibly “dedicated” to her father since the day she was born, and when he wasn’t feeling well, she was always at his side.

Mercedes recently married Tommy Feight. The couple exchanged vows in a hotel in Los Angeles last month. Mercedes and Tommy met on Tinder and had been engaged since 2015.

When saying, “I do,” the loving couple was surrounded by their closest friends and family, including Javid’s Bravo co-stars. Mike Shouhed created an Instagram story of the couple’s union. Shouhed captioned the video clips with several red heart emoji’s.

Javid and Tommy’s romance has been captured on the hit Bravo reality television show. The couple’s nuptials were filmed and will be shown in the upcoming season of Shah’s Of Sunset.

Mercedes had been looking for love for quite some time before meeting Tommy. The reality television star opened up about how her father’s health brought them closer together, according to E! News. Once Mercedes’ father’s health spiraled, she and Tommy moved in together. Javid said that the stressful events happening in her life made their bond tighter.

Ultimately, it allowed the couple to focus on the important things in life instead of picking trivial fights with one another.