Donald Trump Will Quit Before The End Of His First Term As President, Michael Avenatti Hints

The lawyer for Stormy Daniels has become one of Trump's foremost critics.

Donald Trump will quit before he is able to serve a full term as president, the lawyer who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels is hinting.

On Saturday, attorney Michael Avenatti took to Twitter to go after Columbus Nova, a company that secretly paid $1.5 million to Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a contract and consulting fees. Avenatti noted that Columbus Nova has been changing its story about the reason for the payment because “the truth is not pretty.” He then went on to predict that Trump would not be in the White House by the end of what would be his first term.

“Mr. Trump will not serve out his term,” Avenatti tweeted.

While Avenatti did not say exactly how Trump would find himself out of office, he has previously — and frequently — predicted that Donald Trump will resign before his term is up. Back in early May, when Rudy Giuliani first joined Trump’s legal team and confirmed that the president paid $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Avenatti said that it opened a “Pandora’s box” of serious issues that would lead to Trump resigning.

“I think that this shows the president has significant potential criminal liability for felonies associated with campaign finance violations, as well as potential money laundering violations, as well as potential fraud violations relating to these law firm invoices that we’ve now heard about,” Avenatti told CNN, as reported by Newsweek.

Michael Avenatti is not alone in predicting that Donald Trump would resign before serving out his term. Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter for Trump’s best-selling book, The Art of the Deal, has consistently said that Trump’s personality would cause him to simply quit if the pressure gets to be too much.

Schwartz said he believes that Trump will try to spin quitting into a personal “victory” for himself.

“I surely believe that at some point over the next period of time, he’s going to have to figure out a way to resign,” Schwartz said, via CNN. “The reason he’s going to do that, as opposed to go through what could be an impeachment process or a continuing humiliation, is that he wants to figure out a way, as he has done all his career, to turn a loss into a victory. So he will declare victory when he leaves.”

Jessica Drake says that Stormy Daniels told her about being threatened to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump, an account that could play a role in a civil case Daniels is pursuing against Trump and Michael Cohen. https://t.co/CotsDg1MQ7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 26, 2018

Donald Trump has shown no signs that he plans to quit the presidency, and in fact has been busy working on his 2020 re-election. He began fundraising almost immediately after taking office and has made a series of campaign visits throughout his time in office. Trump has also continually denied any wrongdoing in relation to both the payment to Stormy Daniels and the Russia investigation.