NBA Trade Rumors: ‘Toronto Sun’ Reports Raptors Exploring Trades For DeMar DeRozan And Kyle Lowry

Could the Raptors move their two best players this offseason?

The Toronto Raptors could have a vastly different look to them next season as NBA trade rumors involving several players are heating up. One or both DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry could be traded by the Toronto Raptors by the time the next NBA season starts.

A new coach will be walking alongside the Toronto Raptors’ bench. The firing of Dwane Casey, as reported by Sports Illustrated, makes that a certainty. There is some developing news that there is a major roster move also on the horizon.

According to the Toronto Sun, the Raptors’ front office will listen to trade offers for stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. If either or both get traded by the Raptors, it will signal a not-so subtle shift in philosophy.

Losing to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in a sweep set off a domino effect for the Toronto Raptors. Trading either DeRozan or Lowry would become a huge next step. Dealing both of them signals a full rebuilding process. The decision may leave the majority of Raptors’ fans concerned.

Notching a franchise-record 59 wins gave Raptors’ fans hope. Much was expected from the Raptors this season. However, having to face LeBron James in the playoffs for a third consecutive year put the good feelings to rest.

Trading DeMar DeRozan amd Kyle Lowry will come down to whether or not they would be better off playing separately. Jason Miller / Getty Images

It remains to be seen if DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry can truly play together. Oftentimes, when one has the basketball, the other watches on.

Running isolation plays primarily doomed the Toronto Raptors in the past. Changes were made by the Raptors’ coaching staff to ensure more ball movement.

Things worked in the regular season for the Raptors. The reserves helped carry the team in the first round of the playoffs. It is likely the unit which was the best in the NBA will be asked to step up in the event that a trade is made.

Of the two Raptors’ stars, Kyle Lowry, is the best bet to be traded.

Sixth-Man of the Year candidate Fred VanFleet appears ready to take the reins as the starting point guard. He and DeRozan showed some solid chemistry on the basketball court. The Raptors could trade Kyle Lowry and see what they have in the backcourt duo of DeRozan and VanFleet.

Nothing is set in stone for the Toronto Raptors. At the end of the day, trading DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry could hinge on what type of return the Raptors would get.