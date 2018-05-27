Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Unveils Signature Sneaker

The Rock will debut his first-ever signature shoe for Under Armour.

Dwayne Johnson has taken his partnership with Under Armour to the next level. The action movie star has been working with the popular sports clothing and accessories company since 2016, but he has revealed that he will now launch his first-ever signature shoe with the brand. Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, revealing that his signature sneaker will drop on Monday, May 28.

“I’ve developed, trained in, broken down and refined this sneaker for over a year now,” Johnson tweeted to his 13 million followers. “Highest of quality and durability. Drops THIS MONDAY.”

According to Footwear News, The Rock’s first signature shoe with Under Armour is called UA Project Rock 1. The debut colorway of the sneaker is red, white, and blue, inspired by members of the U.S. military, so the Memorial Day launch is especially meaningful. The design of Johnson’s shoe features knit uppers and a wide base and it includes his signature Brahma Bull logo on the heel. The price tag for the sneakers will be $120.

The initial version of the UA Project Rock 1 shoe will only be available in limited quantities on the Under Armour website on Monday before a broader launch of the special sneaker occurs in June.

I’ve developed, trained in, broken down and refined this sneaker for over a year now. Highest of quality and durability. Drops THIS MONDAY. #HardestWorkerInTheRoom @UnderArmour #ProjectRock1s https://t.co/M9x8sJup2q — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2018

Justin Howe, Under Armour vice president and creative director, revealed that Johnson was involved in every aspect of designing, testing, and refining the show.

“Everything here starts with Dwayne,” Howe said. “We’ve got a combination of ingredients in this shoe that’s a really exciting collision. It was obsessed over in a way that was built for Dwayne’s specs as the hardest worker in the room, which means everything is extra reinforced and extra strong.”

A shoe designed for you to give it all on the last rep. @TheRock brought the power. We brought the comfort. Build the belief in the UA Project Rock One on 5/28. #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/iKIth71J0y — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) May 23, 2018

In early 2016, Under Armour unveiled a “broad pact” partnership with Johnson that encompassed workout clothes, shoes, and athletic gear, as well as the company’s interest in the world of connected fitness.

According to Fortune, the deal had Johnson collaborating with the company on the development of new gear inspired by his lifestyle and extreme fitness regimen, as well as the promotion of Under Armour’s Connected Fitness platform. Johnson’s first “Project Rock” launch was two limited edition bags in March, 2016. Dwayne went onto launch Project Rock Delta last year, which featured the easily sold-out sneakers, the UA x Project Rock Delta Trainers.

You can see Dwayne Johnson in an ad for the Under Armour campaign below.