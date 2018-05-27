Jessica Simpson Gives Fans A Glimpse Inside Her Closet And Shows Off Her Massive Shoe Collection

Jessica Simpson, a successful footwear designer, shows off her mega shoe collection.

Jessica Simpson posted a photo of herself sitting on the floor inside her closet and gave fans a peek at her massive shoe collection. The 37-year-old accomplished footwear designer seems to have an affinity for wedges, chunky heels, and opened-toe shoes. The songstress has turned the Jessica Simpson Collection into a super successful billion-dollar empire, according to CBS News. The Jessica Simpson Collection includes products that range from clothes and accessories, to home goods.

In the past, Simpson said that she was accustomed to people being surprised that they like her brand. Simpson gathered because maybe her shoes aren’t that expensive or because she was a “cheesy pop star” back in the day.

Since her name is the name of her brand, Jessica said that she would never put her name on something that she wouldn’t wear. Simpson said that she is present at every step of the design process. The “These Boots Were Made For Walking” singer said that she doesn’t trust anyone, but her mother helps with the design decisions.

Jessica’s mother, Tina, said that she and her daughter have very similar tastes and thoughts when it comes to designing the collection. At times, they could be in a meeting and feel the same way about certain pieces. Other times, when they disagree, Tina said that she always defers to Jessica because ultimately, she is the boss.

Decisions, Decisions. #ShoeCrushSaturday A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 26, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

According to the singer, the reason the Jessica Simpson Collection has been so successful and has endured more than a decade is due to “reliability.”

Simpson also said it was important to her that items in her clothing line fit all sizes. Jessica said that her goal is to make every woman feel included. Simpson said that any garment she makes is sure to come in every size because she has been “every size.”

Garden Glam ✨ The Cressia. A post shared by Jessica Simpson Collection (@jessicasimpsonstyle) on May 21, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

In addition to running a successful fashion brand, Simpson also juggles being a wife and mom to her two children.

Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, were married in Montecito, California, on July 5, 2014, after dating since May of 2010. Together, the couple shares a 6-year-old daughter named Maxwell and a 4-year-old son named Ace.

Simpson said that right now, her children are at a stage in which they are teaching her so much. Jessica said that she practices listening to them without judgment and in return, they teach her important life lessons, according to Us Weekly.

Welcome to our family Dixie! ???? A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 14, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT

When it comes to parenting styles, Simpson said that her husband is more of the disciplinarian.

“If my daughter asks for a dog, she gets one, and then Eric finds a way to make the dog not end up in the house.”

The songstress said that she passed down her musical talents to her daughter, Maxwell. Simpson said that her daughter has a great voice and that she could, in fact, be a born entertainer.