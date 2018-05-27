Horror Movies: ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Has Cast Six Of Seven Members Of Adult Losers Club

The complete grown-up version of The Losers Club is almost set, and cast members include Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy.

The 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King’s IT is not only one of the most popular horror movies of the last several years, it is one of the most successful genre films of all time. The horror film was a success for myriad reasons, from great writing and directing, to a stellar performance from Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. But many fans feel that as frightening as Pennywise was, it was the Losers Club who made the film. The talented group of young actors did a bang-up job: Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley).

The group of young actors won over the hearts of millions of fans and filling those shoes in IT: Chapter Two is no easy task. It is rumored that the full kid cast will be returning, but the second part of the story takes place 27 years later, and it will mainly focus on the grown-up members of the Losers Club as they once again battle the evil Pennywise. As Horrorfreak News reported, thus far, six of the seven adult members of the club have been cast, and fans now have a reason to be even more excited for IT: Chapter Two.

The Grown-Up Version Of The Losers Club Thus Far

Jessica Chastain: Beverly Marsh

James Ransone: Eddie Kaspbrak

James McAvoy: Bill Denbrough

Bill Hader: Richie Tozier

Andy Bean: Stanley Uris

Jay Ryan: Ben Hanscom

2019 cast for it chapter two with James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, James Ransome as Eddie Kaspbrack, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom. pic.twitter.com/314pILRkMX — HorrorSupply (@HorrorSupply) May 26, 2018

Chastain starred in the recent hits Molly’s Game and Miss Sloane. Ransone has co-starred in several horror movies, including Sinister and Prom Night. McAvoy starred in what many consider to be one of the best horror films of 2016, Split. Hader is currently enjoying his widely successful HBO series, Barry. Bean was a co-star in Allegiant, and Ryan can be seen in the drama series, Mary Kills People.

The casting choices for the grown-up characters of the beloved club looks like spot-on choices. Not only do several of the adult actors resemble the young performers, but it’s easy to picture their personalities in their respective parts. Bill Hader as an adult Richie Tozier throwing around one-liners should be a riot. The character of Mike Hanlon has yet to be cast, but fans have a dream actor for the role.

And as if Stephen King fans needed even more reason to be excited for IT: Chapter Two, director Andy Muschietti is returning to direct the sequel and promises that it will be even scarier than 2017’s IT. The film is slated to be released on September 6, 2019, and it is quickly becoming one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies.