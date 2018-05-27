Becca Kufrin Wears Expensive Wedding Dress To Greet Her Men On Premiere Of ‘The Bachelorette’

The premiere of 'The Bachelorette' is about to begin as Becca Kufrin meets her men.

A new season of The Bachelorette is finally here and Becca Kufrin is about to meet the 28 men who will be vying for her heart. In the clips that have been shown in the days leading up to the Monday night premiere, Becca is seen wearing a gorgeous white halter dress as she meets the guys for the first time. That gown, according to In Style, is actually a wedding dress, and it is not cheap either. It sells for a measly $22,000.

It looks like the new Bachelorette is getting just a taste of what it’s like to be a bride as she dons this sparkly outfit. The white number is said to be covered in hundreds of ivory luster pearls with stunning accents of Swarovski crystals. With Becca’s dark hair, this dress may just be the perfect fit for her. It was revealed to be a part of the Randi Rahm bridal collection. The designer, who is based in New York City, is also responsible for creating the premiere night dresses for both Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher.

The reality star told In Style that she had tried on loads of dresses before she found this one. What caught her eye on this particular gown?

“I wanted something that would give me an air of confidence and this dress did that,” she said.

It certainly has done its job because the 28-year-old beauty seems like she is comfortable enough wearing the expensive wedding dress. However, Becca did say that it wasn’t quite as comfy as it may look. She dished that it felt like it weighed 30 pounds. She said that it was heavy, especially when the bottom of the dress got wet from the rain. Although it is doubtful that the men she greeted on premiere night would have anything negative to say about her.

If you would want anyone by your side, it would be @chrisbharrison. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/KC8H6H904d — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 26, 2018

Becca Kufrin isn’t heartbroken any longer. She seems to have gotten over her on-air breakup with former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk. She revealed this past week that she is officially engaged to one of her suitors and that she is finally having her happy ending this time around. Bachelor nation is hoping for this to last as well.

Becca’s ex is getting hitched as well to Lauren Burnham on January 12, 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. Arie broke up with his former fiance in front of millions of viewers because he wanted to give Lauren a chance. It was a rough thing to watch last season, but it all worked out for the best, as Kufrin said.

You can see Becca Kufrin handing out roses to the men on The Bachelorette beginning on Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.