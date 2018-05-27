Track Palin is due in court for assaulting his father.

Track Palin, the oldest son of Sarah Palin, wants to block the media from attending his assault hearings. Last year, Track Palin broke into the house of his parents, Todd and Sarah Palin, in Alaska while on drugs and under the influence of alcohol and assaulted his father. Track’s lawyer filed a motion yesterday to keep the press out of the court during his hearing in an effort to minimize further embarrassment for the Palin family.

The hearing will be in Veterans’ Court, and Palin’s lawyer, Patrick Bergt, said that he filed the motion in an effort to protect other veterans from media scrutiny, says Radar Online. Currently, Track Palin’s assault case is being heard in Superior Court, but Bergt wants the case transferred to Veterans’ Court, as Palin was previously in the military. Anchorage District Court Judge David Wallace, who was appointed to the bench by Track’s mother, Sarah, when she was the governor of Alaska, has so far blocked the media from pre-trial hearings saying that press organizations did not file in time to be allowed into the courtroom, but there is no word on whether media will be permitted during the actual trial.

Sarah Palin’s son wants to bar media from assault proceedings https://t.co/H07o4rLj3A pic.twitter.com/TUC2Ky4fd0 — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2018

Just before Christmas last year, Track Palin had called his father, Todd, to ask if he could borrow his truck. Todd had said no because he could tell that his son was impaired, and the two argued over the phone. Todd Palin told police that he could tell that Track had been drinking and was also on “medication.” Track Palin said he was coming over anyway to get the truck, and threatened to assault his father.

“Track told him he was (going to) come anyway to beat his a**.”

Todd Palin later explained to police that he had gotten a gun and waited for Track in an effort to scare him off. Track Palin broke in through a window and assaulted his father, but police had already been called. Track Palin heard the police coming and climbed onto the roof of the Palin home and had to be coaxed down.

He admitted to police he had drunk “several beers” before driving, and so he was arrested, and Todd Palin was taken to the hospital. Wasilla Police acknowledged that this is not the first time they have been called to the Palin home.

“Track stated he had a disagreement and that there had been threats made between them. Track stated that he then drove over to Todd’s house and when he arrived Todd had a gun in his hand.”

After Track Palin was booked, a restraining order was filed to keep the younger Palin away from the family home.