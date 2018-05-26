Trump Says Mueller’s Russia Investigation Is ‘Rigged’

Mueller is currently negotiating with Trump's legal team on a potential interview with the president.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, President Donald Trump lambasted Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia, calling it “rigged.” He said that the year-long investigation is just an excuse used by the Democrats to put down his administration.

“Crooked Hillary lost the Election and States that haven’t been lost in decades. 13 Angry Democrats, and all Dems if you include the people who worked for Obama for 8 years,” he tweeted, hash-tagging Spygate and Conflicts of Interest.

Trump has repeatedly attacked “13 angry Democrats” on the Mueller probe. In his opinion, the members of the investigation are biased against him. The president claimed that several members of the investigation have “unrevealed conflicts of interests” that will be disclosed in the courts to dismiss the investigation’s findings.

Mueller is currently negotiating with Trump’s legal team on a potential face-to-face interview.

Although Trump continues to deny any kind of involvement with Russia, his attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, is being targeted by Mueller’s team for possible collusion. Last month, Cohen’s home and office in Manhattan were raided as part of a criminal investigation by federal prosecutors.

According to a report by CNN, a Russian oligarch, who was questioned by Special Counsel Mueller and sanctioned by the U.S., met Cohen at the Trump Tower during the presidential transition last January.

According to a report by CNN, Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch, was accompanied by Andrew Intrater, Vekselberg’s cousin and head of Columbus Nova. Vekselberg is the chairman of Russian asset manager Renova Group. He was accompanied by Andrew Intrater, his cousin and head of Columbus Nova. Vekselberg is Columbus Nova’s biggest client. According to a report by the BBC, Cohen received a secret payment of at least $400,000 to arrange for talks between Trump and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko last year.

Trump is having a very loud public meltdown – all thanks to Michael Cohen. My latest for @SpectatorUSA.https://t.co/PcLu0GF0Wt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 25, 2018

The payment was arranged by intermediaries acting for Poroshenko, who wanted to open a back channel to the U.S. president, the BBC said.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has uncovered details of Cohen’s finances. Daniels’ attorney pointed out that Suspicious Activity Reports filed by Cohen’s bank to the U.S. Treasury showed he had received money from “Ukrainian interests.”

According to a recent report by ABC, Cohen is being investigated for possible bank and tax fraud, and possible campaign law violations linked to a hush-money payment to Daniels. He is also a subject of a separate criminal investigation by federal authorities in New York.