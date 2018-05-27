Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photo Of Baby Daughter, True Thompson

Kardashian showed off baby True's face on social media.

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her baby girl, True Thompson, again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted another photo of her newborn daughter’s face on Saturday, and fans are loving the sweet snapshot.

According to a May 26 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram this weekend to post another photo of her baby girl. In the picture, Khloe is seen using one of the social media site’s filters as she holds her daughter in her arms.

Little True looks to be peacefully asleep as her mother poses for the photo.

“Mommy’s little love,” Khloe captioned the adorable picture. In the photo, Kardashian is seen wearing a black Nike shirt with the words Always Believe on it. The slogan is one that Nike released as apart of the LeBron James line.

As fans know, LeBron James is a teammate of Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The two men play together for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Khloe and Tristan welcomed baby True on April 12, neither the reality star, nor the NBA player have posted a snapshot of her with her father.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

However, the reason that Tristan has been silent on social media is likely because of his shocking cheating scandal. As fans may remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian last month when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their child.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian struggled with her decision to stay in Cleveland with Thompson following the cheating scandal. Although it was rumored that Khloe was weighing her options and considered moving back to L.A. with the baby girl, she stayed in Ohio and gave her cheating boyfriend a second chance.

Since that time, Khloe has been posting several inspirational messages and quotes on her social media pages, which have been the closest thing to a statement about the cheating scandal she’s given.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian sent her sister, Kim Kardashian, and brother-in-law, Kanye West, a sweet gift for their fourth wedding anniversary. When Kim showed off the gift on Instagram, fans immediately noticed that Khloe had signed the card from herself and baby True. However, Tristan Thompson’s name was suspiciously left off the note.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian’s main focus throughout all of the drama is baby True. Although she and Tristan Thompson seemingly have a lot to work out if they are to stay together, True is number one on Kardashian’s list of priorities.