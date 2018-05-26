Bethenny Frankel Rocks Fit Bikini Body, Dishes Weight Loss Tips

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star is in better shape at age 47 than she was at 37.

Bethenny Frankel, star of the Real Housewives of New York, has a sensational bikini body at age 47, thanks to a portion-controlled diet and regular exercise that includes yoga workouts. As summer approaches, RHONY fans can glean some valuable lessons from her timeless weight-loss secrets.

The 5-foot-6 Frankel maintains her toned 115-pound bikini body by eating healthy, but limiting portion sizes, Pop Culture reported.

“I eat French fries, I eat pizza,” Bethenny confessed. “I don’t binge. I don’t get emotional about food the way that I used to, and the way that many women do.”

Overcame Anorexia And Bulimia

Bethenny, who suffered from the eating disorders anorexia and bulimia during her 20s and 30s, has lost and gained the same 20 pounds for years due to her former pathological obsession with food.

“I spent my entire life being obsessed with dieting,” Frankel told Us Weekly. “Bingeing and then fasting or starving. Forbidding everything. That’s how I used to be: up and down 5 pounds every single day, to the extremes. My metabolism was totally wrecked.”

In her late 30s, Frankel lost weight and has maintained her weight loss since then thanks to a mindset shift that started when she realized that the food isn’t going to disappear, so she doesn’t have to gorge herself at every meal.

Frankel doesn’t ban any food from her diet, but instead focuses on eating unprocessed healthy foods most of the time, but still enjoys her favorite treats, including chocolate cake, fries, ice cream, and junk food. The key is to not eat huge portions.

Another secret is to maintain an active, flexible lifestyle. Frankel is a huge fan of yoga, so she does that as often as she can. Bethenny underscored that you don’t have to go to the gym and sweat like a fiend to get a good workout. Simply walking or stretching or doing calisthenics for a few minutes all count as exercise.

“I’m not dripping in sweat and manic about exercise at all,” said the divorced single mom. During the summer, Bethenny takes hour-long walks, and in the winter, enjoys skiing when she’s able to.

“If I’m feeling stressed out as I have recently, I’ll be doing yoga more,” Frankel said. “Yoga is the greatest gift you can give yourself.”

Amazingly, Bethenny now has a better bikini body at age 47 than she did at 37 or 27 because she’s more consistent in eating well and being active, without obsessing over every calorie and working out to excess.

“Exercise should be like a good friend that if you don’t see for a while, you welcome and you are nice to and have a good relationship with when you do reconnect,” Frankel said.